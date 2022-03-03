Liverpool star Van Dijk makes donation to help fund Netherlands team travel for Deaflympics

While injury and misfortune have prevented Virgil van Dijk from playing at a major tournament in his career, the Liverpool defender knows how important representing your country on the world stage is.

The Netherlands international has therefore made a large donation to help fund the travel of his nation's deaf football team, allowing them to compete at the Deaflympics this May.

The competition, in which deaf athletes from around the world compete, will take place in Caixas do Sul in Brazil - where Netherlands look set to compete, thanks to Van Dijk.

What has been said?

Van Dijk told De Telegraaf: “I have discussed this with my family and we are happy to help. That's why we support these guys, who have delivered a great performance by moving from 21st to seventh place in the world ranking. I admire the way these guys practice their sport.”

The 30-year-old centre-half has also donated his match shirt from Liverpool's victorious League Cup final against Chelsea, which will be put up for auction to help raise funds.

Will Netherlands be at the Deaflympics?

The Dutch football team still need to raise €90,000 for travel and expenses, according to De Telegraaf, with fundraisers and other donations from businesses and benefactors helping them achieve their dream.

They are on their way to their financial goal thanks to Van Dijk, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup as Netherlands failed to qualify, before injury ruled him out of Euro 2020.

