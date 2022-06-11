The Celeste cited 'health reasons' for the 22-year-old's absence from their latest friendly

Darwin Nunez was removed from Uruguay's matchday squad on Saturday as the Benfica star inches nearer to a move to Liverpool.

The Celeste take on Panama in a friendly at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario as part of their ongoing World Cup preparations.

But they will have to do without their young striker, who is reportedly on set to clinch a £75 million ($94m) transfer to Anfield in the coming days.

Why did Uruguay leave out Nunez?

Uruguay offered no explanation aside from "health reasons" for Nunez's exclusion against Panama, with Agustin Canobbio, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin also missing out.

Gimenez and Canobbio were already injury doubts for the Celeste, while Godin, reportedly on the verge of a move to Argentina with Velez Sarsfield, has been struggling as of late with his own physical problems.

Nunez's absence, however, appears to be related to his imminent Liverpool switch, in order to avoid any last-minute complications owing to injury.

When will Nunez move to Liverpool?

Most recent reports suggest that the Uruguayan will soon be heading to Anfield, with GOAL having confirmed that Liverpool are confident of winning the race for a man who has also been strongly linked with Manchester United.

With a verbal agreement reportedly struck between Liverpool and Benfica, all that remains is for Nunez to complete the transfer formalities and sign for the Premier League and Champions League runners-up.

It has been said that could happen as soon as Monday, which is when Nunez and his agents are supposedly planning to travel to Liverpool.

He has been tipped to sign a five-year contract at Anfield, while Sadio Mane is expected to move to Bayern Munich this summer, freeing up a space in the Reds' star-studded forward line that also boasts Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz.

