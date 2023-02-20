Liverpool takeover bombshell! Reds owner John Henry says FSG WON'T be selling Liverpool

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have no plans to sell the club outright as they seek fresh investment.

Henry breaks silence on Liverpool plans

Says club are talking to investors

But Reds are not up for sale

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool owner John Henry has opened up about FSG's future plans for the Reds and insisted they are not looking to sell the Premier League club currently.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," he told the Boston Sports Journal. "Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FSG appeared to open the door to a sale in November 2022 when the club's American owners announced they would "consider new shareholders" if it was of benefit to the club. However, Henry has now made it clear that while he would welcome investment, there is no chance of a sale.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Henry's comments come at a time when bids are being made to acquire rivals Manchester United. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made an offer as well as Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Yet the Glazers may also remain at the helm after receiving backing from an American hedge fund.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

90min

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in action on the pitch on Tuesday in a crunch Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid at Anfield.