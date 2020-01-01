Liverpool star Salah wins annual Goal 25 award

The Egypt international beat Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech into second and third respectively to be named the Arab world's best player of 2019

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the best footballer in the Arab world in Goal's annual Goal 25 awards.

Goal 25 began in 2017 as an annual celebration for the best 25 Arabian players voted for by correspondents from Goal's Arabian edition based on the players' performances over the past 12 months.

Salah beat Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez into second place, with Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer in third and fourth places respectively.

The AFC Asian Cup's top scorer and best player in 2019, Al-Moez Ali, slots in at fifth position.

The list in full can be seen here.

Salah's win means he has won the award in each of the past three years as he finished as the Premier League's top goalscorer for the second successive season.

With Salah helping lead the way Liverpool enjoyed a memorable 2019 as they won the Champions League, with Salah scoring in the final, and went close to capturing the Premier League title.

They also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as Jurgen Klopp's side tasted global success.

Elsewhere in the list, the Saudi Pro League and Qatar Stars League are the best represented leagues with five players from each.

Ligue 1 has four players on the list, followed by the Premier League with three and Eredevisie, Bundesliga and Egyptian Premier League with two each.

Algeria, the winners of the African Cup of Nations in July, are the most represented country with nine players included Mahrez, followed by Morocco with five players and Asian champions Qatar with four.



Real Madrid full-back Achaf Hakimi, who is currently impressing on loan at Borussia Dotmund, is the youngest player on the list, finishing in ninth place.