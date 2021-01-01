Liverpool star Salah overtakes Nigeria legend Yakubu in Premier League goalscoring chart

The Egyptian star is now the third highest scoring African player in the English top-flight with his effort at Old Trafford on Thursday

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has overtaken former Everton and Blackburn Rovers striker Yakubu Ayegbeni in the Premier League goalscoring chart with his strike against Manchester United in Thursday night.

After Diogo Jota’s leveller and Roberto Firmino’s double, Salah sealed the Reds’ 4-2 victory at Old Trafford with his 96th goal after 155 appearances in the English top-flight which took him past Yakubu who scored 95 goals in 252 appearances during his playing career.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year is now the third-highest scoring African player in the Premier League behind Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor (97 goals) and Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba (104 goals).

Two of Salah's 96 Premier League goals came during his first stint in England when he scored two goals in 14 matches for Chelsea during the 2013-14 campaign.

Thursday's outing was also the 28-year-old's 200th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions and he marked it with his 124th goal for the club since his permanent signing from Serie A club AS Roma in June 2017.

Only Roger Hunt and Gordon Hodgson scored more goals for the Reds in their first 200 games for the club with 133 goals and 125 goals respectively.

Salah found the back of the net in the 90th minute and he was later replaced in the stoppage time by Neco Williams as Liverpool boosted their chances of qualifying for next season’s Uefa Champions League with the crucial win away from home.

They are now fifth in the league table with 60 points after 35 matches - four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with three games left to play.

On an individual level, Salah is now the joint top scorer in the English top-flight alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane with 21 goals.

The former Chelsea forward is gunning for his third Golden Boot in England having won the prize in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be aiming to extend their seven-game unbeaten in the Premier League when they battle relegated West Bromwich Albion in their next fixture on Sunday.