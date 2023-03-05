Liverpool record biggest EVER win over Man Utd as Gakpo, Nunez, Salah & Firmino all get on the scoresheet

Liverpool recorded their biggest ever victory over Manchester United on Sunday as they ran out 7-0 winners at Anfield.

Reds were ten points behind United

Close game expected

Wasn't the case in historical thrashing

WHAT HAPPENED? Going into the game, some may have had the title-challenging Red Devils are the slight favourites against Jurgen Klopp's men who've struggled for consistency this term. However, after a close first 43 minutes, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring and the floodgates for Liverpool, who netted a further six goals in the second half with Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah also finding the net before Roberto Firmino added the cherry on top.

More to follow...