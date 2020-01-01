Liverpool qualify for next season's Champions League after beating Norwich - if Man City's European ban is upheld

Liverpool have sealed their place in next season's Champions League through their 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, assuming Manchester City's suspension from the competition is upheld.

Sadio Mane's strike 78 minutes into the tie sealed the three points for the Reds, who are now on 76 points after just 26 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's team are now 25 points ahead of nearest rivals City, though the defending champions have a game in hand.

Only five wins separate the Anfield side from a first Premier League trophy in 30 years, but they are already secure of their place in Europe's premier competition next term.

