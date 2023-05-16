Liverpool pre-season tour: Reds to play Bayern Munich and Leicester in Singapore

Liverpool have announced games against Bayern Munich and Leicester City as part of their pre-season trip to Singapore.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds will return to the Far East for the second year running as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign, taking part in the Singapore Festival of Football. They will face Leicester, whom they met in the Premier League on Monday night, on Sunday 30 July, before taking on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern three days later, on Wednesday 2 August. Both games will take place at the National Stadium in Singapore, with the Reds also hosting an open training session for supporters on Saturday 29 July.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It had initially been expected that Liverpool would travel to the USA this summer, having visited both Thailand and Singapore last year. But it has instead been decided that a return to the Far East, home of club sponsors Standard Chartered, made more sense. Jurgen Klopp and his players will take part in a number of commercial and community events during their week-long stay in Singapore.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Ben Latty, Liverpool's commercial director, said: "We’re tremendously excited to be heading back to Singapore for this summer’s pre-season tour. We were so impressed with the welcome and the facilities - from the training ground to the stadium and the infrastructure last year - that when the chance to return came up we jumped at it.

“Pre-season is hugely important to us for a number of reasons, it’s a chance for fans who may never get the opportunity to come to Anfield to see their idols, and for the team to prepare for the season ahead. In Singapore, almost a fifth of the population identify as Liverpool FC fans, which is amazing, and we can’t wait meet them again."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds play their final home Premier League game of the season on Saturday, facing Aston Villa at Anfield (15:00 GMT).