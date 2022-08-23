'Liverpool nothing without Mane' - Fans react after defeat to Manchester United

The Reds failed to get a win in their third fixture of the season after losing to their rivals at Old Trafford

A cross-section of fans have blamed Liverpool's poor start to the season and especially their 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United on Monday on Sadio Mane's exit.

The Reds' winless run continued after goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford handed them their first defeat of the season at Old Trafford. Despite Egypt international Mohamed Salah pulling a goal back, it was not enough to salvage something from the game for the Reds.

Liverpool kicked off their season with a comeback 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage before battling out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

In July, Liverpool confirmed the exit of the 30-year-old Senegal international to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. He left the Anfield outfit having made 196 league appearances in total, scoring 90 goals and providing 29 assists.

Last season alone, the Lion of Teranga appeared in 34 games for Liverpool, scored 16 goals and provided two assists. He has already announced his arrival in the Bundesliga with three goals, which ranks him the joint leading scorer overall in 2022-2023.

Mane's first league goal of the season came against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 6-1 victory on August 5 and on Sunday, he grabbed his first brace as Bayern roared to a 7-0 win against VfL Bochum.

Fans on social media have claimed it was Mane who was carrying Liverpool and below is how they reacted to Twitter after the defeat to the Red Devils.

Another group of fans opined Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will soon regret for letting go of the Lion of Teranga while another set supported Mane's decision by saying he had gone to where he is celebrated.

This fans gave a different opinion by comparing Mane and Salah, insisting it was the former who was carrying Liverpool during his time at Anfield.

Meanwhile, this particular fan claimed without Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, they will struggle this campaign while another group stated it will not be easy for the Reds to replace him.

However, this set of fans refused to support the narrative Liverpool are suffering because Mane left, and instead blamed the team's recent results to missing good midfielders.

The defeat saw Liverpool drop to position 16 on the 20-team table with two points and they will hope to make things right when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.