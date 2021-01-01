‘Liverpool need a defender by January 3’ – Aldridge wants Reds to quickly deliver more transfer ‘magic’

The former frontman wants Jurgen Klopp to move fast now that another window has opened, although he concedes that finding value will be tough

Liverpool need to be looking at tying up a deal for a new centre-half by January 3 according to John Aldridge, with the Reds board charged with the task of delivering more transfer “magic”.

The reigning Premier League champions have found considerable value in recent deals, including Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota.

More of the same may be required in the current window, with a string of untimely injuries leaving Jurgen Klopp down to the bare bones at the back.

More teams

Finding value in winter markets is never easy as asking prices soar mid-season, but Liverpool are in a tough situation.

Aldridge hopes those at Anfield will act decisively with Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all stuck on the sidelines, and the former Reds striker is convinced that there is “someone out there” for Klopp.

He told the Liverpool Echo after seeing Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano linked with moves to England: “The manager has got to pull a rabbit out of a hat. He’s got to get the backing from the owners – we’ve got to get a centre-half, an experienced one. We’ve only got Fabinho now who can play there – and he’s a midfield player – and two young kids.

“As well as the kids have done and Fabinho has been magnificent, we won’t win the Premier League if we’re depending on the youngsters, we’ll get caught out too many times.

“The sooner the better for me. The first, second or third of January, we have to get a centre-half.

“We’ve also got the return of Champions League football in a few weeks and Matip could still be out.

“We sold Dejan Lovren and never brought a replacement in but you can’t just bring someone in for the sake of it.

Article continues below

“You have to find someone who fits the bill across the board and can play the Liverpool way and the Jurgen Klopp way. There’s got to be someone out there.

“Teams might hold you to ransom and it’s not a great market in January but Michael Edwards and his recruitment team have been fantastic over the years and they’ve got to come up with another piece of magic now.”

Liverpool have fared admirably while tinkering with their plans and are back at the top of the Premier League table, but the general consensus is that another experienced defender will be required in order to keep them competitive on multiple fronts.