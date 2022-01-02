Liverpool's Mane continues impressive goalscoring run at Stamford Bridge

Sadio Mane has become the first Liverpool player to score in consecutive league appearances against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mane broke the deadlock for the visitors in the ninth minute to end his nine-game goal drought across all competitions.

Sunday's opener was his third goal at Stamford Bridge since the start of last season and it makes him the Premier League player to have scored the most goals away at Chelsea during that period.

Four minutes before the half-hour mark, Egypt's Mohamed Salah doubled the lead for Liverpool with his 16th league goal of the season but they failed to maintain the advantage.

Within the final minutes of the first-half, Chelsea scored two quick-fire goals which saw the two teams go into the interval on level terms.

Mateo Kovacic inspired the fight-back by halving the deficit in the 42nd minute with a sublime effort and Christian Pulisic fired in a left-footed strike for the leveller, three minutes later.