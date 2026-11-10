Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo warns Uruguay that Argentina remain a 'powerhouse' despite losing 'best player in the world' Lionel Messi to international retirement

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool centre-back Ronald Araujo has warned his Uruguay team-mates that fierce rivals Argentina remain a formidable force despite Lionel Messi's recent international retirement. Currently on loan at Anfield from Barcelona, the defender is preparing to face the South American heavyweights in a prestigious friendly clash at La Bombonera on Friday.

Advertisement

Celeste urged against dangerous complacency

Araujo has urged La Celeste not to underestimate their South American neighbours ahead of Friday's friendly in Buenos Aires following Messi's international farewell last month. Having missed the 2026 World Cup through injury, the defender has rediscovered his best form in England after joining Liverpool on loan from Barcelona. The Uruguayan knows Messi well after sharing the pitch 34 times at Camp Nou and winning the 2020-21 Copa del Rey together.

Argentine legend leaves lasting international legacy

Current Inter Miami star Messi bowed out from international football on October 6 in a 3-0 win over Benin at the Estadio Monumental in front of 85,000 fans, recording one goal and two assists to finish his 21-year Albiceleste career with 126 goals in 208 caps Alongside the 2022 World Cup, 2022 Finalissima and two Copa America titles.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Carrasco International Airport, Araujo insisted the squad remain ambitious: "It's true that it's a friendly, but it's important for our growth. You grow through victories. We have the squad to take on Argentina, who are one of the best teams in the world, and we're heading in eager to put in a strong performance."

On facing Argentina without their former talisman, he added: "They've lost the best player in the world, but Argentina have young players of immense quality. They are a powerhouse and always will be."

Advertisement Advertisement

Returning stalwart relishes domestic homecoming

Delighted to return home while impressing at Anfield, Araujo said: "I'm enjoying myself, which is the most important thing. I'm really looking forward to these friendlies and giving my all."

Related Topics

Araujo revealed that during their recent tour of Asia, the squad discussed how crucial it was to play at least one match on home soil, a desire that will now materialise during this window against the Dominican Republic in Maldonado: "It's something special. It was important to come to Uruguay and be close to our people. We're happy it worked out. We'll head to Argentina first, then return home so the fans can enjoy it and we can showcase our football under this new direction."

Praising head coach Diego Forlan's early impact, Araujo added: "He's been very approachable when speaking with every player. He was an iconic player himself, so he knows what he can offer. It's great when you have the manager's backing; it makes things much easier once you're out on the pitch."

Advertisement

Forlan navigates absences for double-header

Forlan has handed maiden senior call-ups to Albion goalkeeper Sebastian Jaume and Philadelphia Union forward Bruno Damiani while missing injured trio Brian Rodriguez, Manuel Ugarte and Nahitan Nandez alongside Miguel Merentiel, who plays in Boca Juniors' Copa Sudamericana final on November 21.

Friday's 197th Clasico del Rio de la Plata follows a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat on March 21, 2025. Uruguay then host the Dominican Republic at the Campus de Maldonado on Tuesday, having won their only previous meeting 1-0 on October 10, 2025.