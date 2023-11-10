'Not a good look' - Liverpool legend slams Kostas Tsimikas for 'falling asleep' as Toulouse secure shock Europa League victory

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman criticised Kostas Tsimikas for "falling asleep" as Toulouse secured shock Europa League victory.

Tsimikas lost concentration which led to the opening goal

Liverpool ultimately lost 3-2 in France

McManaman called Tsimikas' error a significant disappointment

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back hesitated on the ball in his own half and was caught in possession by Aron Donnum. This mistake allowed Donnum to score, with a deflection off Jarell Quansah putting Liverpool 1-0 down in the 36th minute. Jurgen Klopp responded by taking him off at half-time but the damage was done as an unimpressive Liverpool succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at Stadium de Toulouse on Thursday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: McManaman tore apart the defender for his error and told TNT Sports: "It was poor from Tsimikas, just fell asleep and allowed the opposition to get into the game. Caiomhin Kelleher has no chance with the deflection, flies off Jarell Quansah's leg into the net. A very unlikely lead for the home side, and not a good look at all from the Liverpool left-back. Really disappointing play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tsimikas' error raises questions about Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities in the absence of regular left-back Andy Robertson. With Robertson's recovery extending until Christmas, Klopp might have to depend on the Greek defender, as Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers have also struggled to provide the much-needed stability in that position.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they host Brentford in a Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday.