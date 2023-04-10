Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Luiz Diaz return date after six months out with knee injury

- Colombian edging back into contention
- Has not figured at all since October
- Serious knee problem kept him sidelined
WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombia international winger has spent the last six months stuck on the sidelines with a knee problem, with his last competitive action coming in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal on October 9. Diaz has, however, made a welcome return to training on Merseyside and – despite being left out of the matchday squad for a return date with the Gunners on Sunday – is in line to play some part in a meeting with relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road on April 17.
WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has said of Diaz, while also welcoming the return of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from his two-month stint on the treatment table: “For Thiago it’s super-important that he has a few training sessions on top of the few he had, Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game [vs Leeds] so these things are really, really good news.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago stepped off the bench to take in 30 minutes of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield. That contest delivered four goals, an elbow on Andy Robertson from an assistant referee, a missed penalty from Mohamed Salah and late drama that could have seen the Reds snatch a winner.
WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are delighted to be welcoming key men back into the fold, but the 2022-23 campaign is in danger of fizzling out for the Merseyside giants as – with major silverware already falling out of reach – they continue to sit eighth in the Premier League table with nine games left to play.