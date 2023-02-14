Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson spoke in support of fans after a report found UEFA mistreated travelling Reds supporters last year.

Report finds UEFA responsible for chaos

Also blames French authorities

Liverpool's final vs Real Madrid was delayed

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson responded to the UEFA-commissioned report on Tuesday after it was revealed that UEFA acted "reprehensibly" in blaming innocent Liverpool fans for chaos at the 2022 Champions League final.

The match was delayed because of problems entering the stadium, with tear gas being used by authorities on the people packed close together. Safety measures were insufficient, the report found, which led to dangerous conditions for supporters simply trying to watch the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Paris report needs to be a turning point for the treatment of football fans," wrote Henderson on Twitter. "No one should have their safety jeopardised by inadequate organisation. The sooner action is taken, the better."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The club have demanded reforms from UEFA and will push for safety changes in the aftermath of the report.