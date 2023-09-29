Liverpool's Mohamed Salah replacement? Reds interested in €60m move for Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen

Aditya Gokhale
Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund 2023Getty Images
D. MalenLiverpoolBorussia DortmundMohamed SalahPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Dutch winger Donyell Malen, with Jurgen Klopp impressed with his recent form.

  • Liverpool interested in Malen
  • Possible Salah replacement
  • Could cost up to €60 million

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sport Bild, as Klopp sees the Dutchman as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah. To recoup their investment, Dortmund may seek at least €60 million (£52m/$63m) for the forward. When the Bundesliga giants lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, they acquired Malen as his successor for €30 million (£26m/$32m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman's debut season in the Bundesliga was underwhelming. However, Malen did improve the next year, scoring nine goals, and he has already netted four times this year. Liverpool would likely only sign the winger if Salah decides to leave the team in 2024's summer transfer window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

DONYELL MALEN BVBGetty Images

Next matches

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? Malen will be looking to continue his strong to the season against Hoffenheim on Friday. Liverpool, meanwhile, take on Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

240485 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
240485 Votes

Editors' Picks