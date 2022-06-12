Liverpool set to seal £64m Nunez transfer on six-year contract and will target Ramsay next

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker will become the most expensive signing in Reds history when he joins from Benfica

Darwin Nunez is set to become the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history after they agreed a deal with Benfica which could be worth up to £85 million (€100m/$105m).

The Reds have won a Europe-wide transfer battle for the 22-year-old Uruguayan striker, agreeing terms with both the Portuguese club and the player.

A medical will take place on Monday, and Nunez will sign a contract at Anfield until 2028 - after which Liverpool will turn their attention to signing Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay.

Nunez to Liverpool: Transfer fee and contract

The deal taking the forward to the Premier League will cost £64m (€75m/$79m) up front, along with a potential £21m (€25m/$26m) in add-ons.

This would make Nunez the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history, as they spare no expense with reinforcements ahead of the possible departures of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Only formalities remain, including the medical, before Nunez is unveiled as a Liverpool player, with the club having beaten a host of other teams including Manchester United to his signature.

Another big winner in the deal is Spanish club Almeria, with Nunez's former team due 20 per cent of any profit Benfica make.

With Benfica having signed him for €22m (£19m/$23m) in 2020, Almeria will be due a windfall of at least €9m (£7m/$9m).

Have Liverpool signed their new Suarez?

Jurgen Klopp will hope his new man is as successful as his compatriot was on Merseyside, as they reconfigure their attacking line with Nunez joining January signing Luis Diaz at Liverpool.

Nunez has shown this season he is a goal machine, with 34 goals in all competitions for the Lisbon giants in 2021-22, including an incredible mark of 26 in 28 in the Primeira Liga and six in the Champions League.

Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool's next target

GOAL can confirm that the Reds will aim to sign the Scottish right-back next, as back-up to first choice Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 18-year-old has already made 39 senior appearances for Aberdeen and provided nine assists for the Scottish Premiership club last season.

Aberdeen are said to want around £9m ($11m) for one of their prized assets, however the transfer fee is unlikely to deter Liverpool from their chase.

