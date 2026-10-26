Liverpool FC are competing on several fronts again this season, in the league, domestic cups and Europe. To catch every Reds match, you'll need to know which broadcaster shows each competition.

For Liverpool fans, here's a guide to where to watch.

Liverpool FC live on TV and via live stream: who shows the Reds' matches?

Getty Images

Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via live stream

Sky hold all Premier League rights in Germany and show every league match live, both individually and as part of a multi-match broadcast. That puts Liverpool FC's matches on the Sky schedule throughout the season.

At home or on the move, you can also stream the Reds' matches on WOW or the Sky Go app.

Sign up nowPremier League, DFB Cup and much more for new Sky customers at €24.99/month!

Next matches LIV Carabao Cup 16:00 CHE

From the 2025/26 season, Sky expanded their English football coverage to include rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. They also show any Liverpool matches in the League Cup or against lower-division opponents live.

DAZN have exclusive German rights to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service show all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool FC appearance.

Find the best offer for youSign up now!

Getty Images

Liverpool's Champions League matches are split between providers. DAZN show the majority live, while Amazon Prime Video have exclusive rights to one selected top match on Tuesday evening.

From the 2027/28 season, Paramount+ will enter the Champions League broadcasting market and take over a significant share of the rights.

Should Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, ZDF will show it live on free-to-air TV, as usual.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Liverpool FC live text commentary on SPOX

We'll cover selected Reds matches with live text commentary. When we do, the commentary will appear here about an hour before kick-off.

Liverpool FC TV guide: club profile