Liverpool FC are competing on several fronts this season – the league, the cup and Europe. So if you want to keep up with the Reds without missing a beat, you need to know exactly which competition is being shown by which broadcaster. The good news is that with the right mix, you won’t miss a single match.

The table below lists the channels you need to watch Liverpool.

Liverpool FC: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the Reds’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

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Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via livestream.

Sky holds the exclusive Premier League rights in Germany and broadcasts every league fixture live—both as single matches and in the multi-match ‘Konferenz’. As a result, Liverpool’s matches are firmly anchored in Sky’s schedule.

You can also watch the Reds’ matches via livestream on WOW or the Sky Go app, whether you’re at home or on the move.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will expand its England package to include the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup, so Liverpool’s League Cup outings and matches against lower-league opposition will also air live on the channel.

The FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, meanwhile, remain exclusive to DAZN in Germany, with the streaming service carrying every match live, including all Liverpool FC outings.

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The Champions League is also split across several providers for Liverpool. DAZN shows the majority of the matches live, while a selected Tuesday-night top game airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

From the 2027/28 season, there will be a major shake-up: Paramount+ will join the Champions League broadcasters and take over a significant portion of the rights. Here you can find all the known details about the new rights package.

Should Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, the match will, as customary, air on free-to-air television, with ZDF handling the live broadcast.

For Liverpool FC matches, all broadcast details are summarised here: Who shows the Reds’ games live on TV or via livestream? Follow the action with SPOX’s Live Ticker.

We will also be covering selected Reds matches via a live ticker; when we do, the ticker will appear here around an hour before kick-off.

TV Guide: FC Liverpool – Club Profile