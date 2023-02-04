Liverpool stunned as crazy Matip deflections gift Wolves two early goals

Wolves took a surprise two-goal lead just 12 minutes into their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday.

Matip own goal put Wolves ahead

Dawson fires in second after another bad deflection

Win would boost Wolves' survival hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? The hosts needed just 12 minutes to take a two-goal lead against Jurgen Klopp's team. A long ball over the top found Hwang Hee-chan in the Liverpool box and the South Korea star took the ball down to the byline before trying to cut back to a team-mate in the centre. However, the pass struck Joel Matip and bounced off his trailing leg past Alisson from close range to break the deadlock just five minutes in.

Then, Craig Dawson, making his first appearance for Wolves since joining from West Ham, pounced on a loose ball after a headed effort by Max Kilman was blocked from close range by Matip. The centre-back then blasted the ball through the bodies in the way to double the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A victory against Liverpool would give a huge boost to Wolves' hopes of survival. They were third bottom of the table heading into the clash with the Reds. Liverpool, meanwhile, headed into this match on a three-game winless run in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Wolves will try to increase their chances of surviving the drop when they take on fellow-strugglers Southampton in their next game while Liverpool will meet local rivals Everton, who beat Arsenal earlier on Saturday.