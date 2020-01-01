'Liverpool stepped off the gas' - Reds guilty of complacency against West Brom, says Warnock

The former Anfield star was disappointed by a collective drop in standards within Jurgen Klopp's squad during their latest Premier League outing

Liverpool were guilty of complacency against West Brom, according to Stephen Warnock, who says the Reds "stepped off the gas".

Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to open a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling West Brom on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead after just 12 minutes at Anfield, with Sadio Mane volleying home after controlling a powerful pass from Joel Matip.

More teams

Reds supporters would have expected the floodgates to open after that goal, having seen the Reds dismantle Crystal Palace 7-0 in their previous fixture, but the Baggies defended well to stay in the match.

Sam Allardyce, who was drafted in to replace Slaven Billic at the Hawthorns earlier this month, set up with six players at the back to keep the reigning English champions at bay, which ultimately proved to be a masterstroke.

West Brom waited for their chance on the break as Liverpool grew more and more frustrated, and were eventually rewarded when Semi Ajayi headed home with just eight minutes left.

The visitors held on for a point which boosts their chances of climbing out of the relegation zone, with Warnock left questioning the mentality of Klopp's squad in the second period.

“They all stepped off the gas and thought the game was won. They all thought it was too easy and they had to do more," the former Reds defender said on Match of the Day 2. “I think the standards that we expect from Liverpool dropped in the second half.”

Warnock added: “It almost felt too easy for them, didn’t it? It was like a training game in the first half. It was wave after wave of attack. West Brom didn’t really give anything back as they were smothered. You still, though, felt Liverpool had to give more.

“With the way West Brom kept their game plan, even after going a goal down, that was the impressive thing about it. Even when you go a goal down you ask yourself whether you believe in what you are doing.

“They were very brave in what they did.”

Article continues below

The ex-England international went on to credit the Baggies for restricing Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's influence in the final third by sticking to a tight defensive shape.

“What it is all about when you go to Anfield is that you know you are going to have to give up possession," said Warnock. “Liverpool had 78% of the possession and West Brom had 22%, but they were so organised and set traps.

“They remained nice and narrow and allowed Liverpool no space to break through and get balls into the likes of Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones. They stopped the intricate play of the front three and did it perfectly. They made it so difficult.”