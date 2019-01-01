Liverpool boss Klopp provides Keita and Matip injury updates

The Reds boss is uncertain if the Guinea international will feature against Villa while the Cameroon defender has been completely ruled out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued injury updates on Naby Keita and Joel Matip ahead of their Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Keita was forced off in the second half of his side's League Cup win against Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday night after picking up a knock.

The Guinea international has been plagued with injury since teaming up with the Reds from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who recently returned from a long hip injury lay-off, will be examined before the Anfield outfit take on the Claret and Blues at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Matip has been completely ruled out of the game, having not yet shaken off his knee problem and he could remain sidelined until December.

“Naby I don’t know yet [if he’s available]. We will see,” Klopp said in a pre-match press conference.

“Joel is not available for the next few weeks, unfortunately. A few weeks is more than three. “

Keita has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season while Matip has featured 10 times.