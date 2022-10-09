Jurgen Klopp was left fuming with the match officials after Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

Klopp felt Arsenal's winning penalty was soft

Says Gabriel Jesus went down too easily

Felt Liverpool deserved spot-kick of their own

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds eventually succumbed to Bukayo Saka's 76th-minute penalty, awarded by referee Michael Oliver for a foul on Gabriel Jesus by Thiago Alcantara. Liverpool were incensed, feeling they should have had a penalty of their own in the first half when Gabriel Maghalhaes handled Diogo Jota's cross.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told Sky Sports: “I think if it’s a penalty, it’s a very, very soft one. I don’t even know if there is real contact, but we have seen that when Gabriel Jesus is going down there is a bit of a delay. But Mr England [the VAR] thought it is not worth sending the ref to the screen. We cannot change that.

“He obviously saw it slightly different in the first half when Diogo wanted to cross the ball - not the hardest cross, obviously - and Gabriel’s hand was at least not in a natural position, I would say.

“We cannot change that. We take it all, and we know we should have played more, especially in the second half, but against a team like Arsenal, in the moment a lot of things are just going their way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat in north London leaves Liverpool 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal, with Klopp admitting after the game that the Reds are "not in the title race" after a dreadful start to the season. Things could get even worse, too, with champions Manchester City next up in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Across their last 12 Premier League matches, Liverpool have conceded 16 goals and kept two clean sheets, while conceding the first goal of the game 10 times. In their 12 league matches prior to this run, the Reds conceded three goals, kept 10 clean sheets, and conceded the first goal of the game twice.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in Champions League action on Wednesday, taking on Rangers at Ibrox. Their next Premier League game is at home to Manchester City next Sunday.