Liverpool get Alexander-Arnold fitness boost with defender in contention for Watford clash

Liverpool have been boosted by the news Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to resume full training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Watford.

The England defender suffered a hamstring injury in the win at Arsenal last month that ruled him out of the FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

However, the injury was not as serious as first feared and having spent the last fortnight working closely with the Reds medical team, the 23-year-old is now closing on a first-team return.

What was said?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said at his Friday press conference: “Trent trained yesterday, and will be in full training today – and we have to see what we do with it.

“I know and I heard how it is obviously in this country – it’s more than in other countries, I can tell you – Trent wanted to go to the national team, just to make sure that everybody [is aware]. He couldn’t.

“You can see the scans, with these pictures you cannot go anywhere. But sometimes injuries, thank God, are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks; sometimes it’s two weeks and that’s the case with Trent.

“It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible after all I hear. It’s different if you are part of team training, it depends what you could do before and he was really with our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us.

“So physically, he should be fine, now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

The bigger picture

Alexander-Arnold’s imminent return to fitness is a huge boost for Liverpool as they resume their quest for an historic quadruple.

The full-back has more assists than any other Liverpool player this season with 16 from 35 appearances.

Asked whether Alexander-Arnold would definitely be ready for the Champions League quarter final first leg against Benfica in midweek if he missed Saturday’s game with Watford, Klopp added: "I think so.”

It wasn’t all good news on the injury front for the Reds. Midfielder Naby Kieta has not fully recovered from an injury that ruled him out of international duty with Guinea and is a doubt for Saturday’s game.

