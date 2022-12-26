PSV confirm Cody Gakpo to Liverpool transfer in stunning 'record' deal with £44m fee reported

Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United to the £44 million ($53m) signing of PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

GOAL reported earlier Monday of advanced talks

Understood that fee (with add-ons) could rise to £44m

PSV confirm agreement in place

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Liverpool have beaten out top rivals to the World Cup star with the Netherlands, further fortifying an attack that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in Europe.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the upcoming transfer of Cody Gakpo," wrote PSV in an official statement. "The 23-year-old attacker will immediately leave for England where he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer. Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. 'But this is a record transfer for PSV,' said general manager Marcel Brands.

"The PSV management completed the transfer on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo had been identified as a potential target for the summer, but Liverpool accelerated their interest having been informed that PSV were open to selling the 23-year-old in January, and with their need for attacking reinforcements heightened by injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United were keen to land Gakpo, but Liverpool’s negotiations with PSV reached an advanced stage over the last 72 hours, and the Reds are now ready to complete a massive deal.

THE VERDICT: "Hopefully we can welcome some new players..."

Virgil Van Dijk clearly knew something as he conducted his post-match interview after Liverpool's 3-1 win at Aston Villa. It isn't the new midfielder everyone has been expecting the Reds to go for in January, but a deal for Cody Gakpo, if it is finalised, represents a welcome boost for a squad in need of an injection of quality and freshness.

The Netherlands international was one of the stars of the World Cup in Qatar, and has been in scintillating form for PSV. Crucially, he is capable of operating across the forward line, providing the kind of versatility Liverpool crave, and his age, 23, means there is room for improvement too, as there is with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and Diogo Jota, the club's last four attacking signings.

Liverpool, it is understood, would have moved for Gakpo in the summer but have brought forward their interest, as they did with Luis Diaz a year ago. They beat Spurs to that signing, but it's Manchester United this time around. So if they can get it over the line, it'll be even sweeter for Klopp and Co.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Before they can bring in the Dutch attacker, the Reds will come up against Leicester in their final Premier League match of 2022 on December 30.