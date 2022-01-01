USMNT & MLS transfer news today: Latest reports & rumors from American soccer

American youngster Uly Llanez is set to spend another season on loan with St. Polten, the club confirmed.

Llanez played 27 games for the club last season, scoring six goals while providing five assists while on loan from Wolfsburg.

St. Polten director Jan Schlaudraff said: “Ulysses has proven his value for the team in many games over the past few months and has shown that he has great potential.

"We are therefore very pleased that he has decided to develop with us for another year and to recommend him for higher tasks."