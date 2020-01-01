UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Juventus and more in UWCL last 32 action

Servette FCCF line-up 🇨🇭
The Swiss side put up a fight against Atletico last week, but failed to see out the match.
Here's the starting XI that are looking to get a result in Madrid:
🔥 𝗟𝗘 𝗫𝗜 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗘 choisi par Éric Sévérac avec la titularisation de la capitaine Sarrasin ! 👊— Servette FCCF (@ServetteFCCF) December 15, 2020
🗣𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝒁 𝑺𝑬𝑹𝑽𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬#UWCL #AtletiServette pic.twitter.com/Urul9HdRNl
Atletico line-up out 🇪🇸
In just 45 minutes Atletico Madrid take on Servette in Spain.
Atletico got the better of the Swiss last week and finished the match 4-2 after trailing twice.
Here's how they line up tonight:
🏧👥 ALINEACIÓN— At. Madrid Femenino (@AtletiFemenino) December 15, 2020
¡Ya tenemos 1⃣1⃣❗❕❗
🗣 ¡🄰🅃🄻🄴🅃🄸!
🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti
⭐ #UWCL |⚽#AtletiServette pic.twitter.com/kRJyJsrvea
Half-time: Lyon 1-0 Juventus
Lyon lead at the break after a dominant first half.
Marozsan's goal still stands as the difference between both sides, but Lyon could have extended their lead a few times in that half.
Juventus rarely put the French on the backfoot, though they have brought Sarah Bouhaddi into the match a couple of times.
Lyon lead 4-2 on aggregate.
GOAL: Marozsan capitalises off a Juve error
Dzsenifer Marozsan opens the scoring 21 minutes into the match from a Linda Sembrant erorr.
The German blocked Sembrant's pass and found herself in front of net. She smashed it past Bacic leaving the keeper with no chance.
Lyon 1-0 Juventus
MISS: Lyon miss on an open net
Delphine Cascarino did brilliantly to beat the Juventus defender down the line and floated a ball for Nikita Parris at the far post. The English striker headed the ball just off frame on an empty net in the 15th minute.
Lyon are controlling the tempo and are looking danergously close to opening the score.
MISS: Parris fires over
Nikita Parris gets the first clear chance of the night for Lyon after a rapid counter attack off a Juventus corner.
The striker got the ball at the top of the box, but fires well off frame.
The match is lively with both sides looking for an early lead.
Still 0-0 eight minutes into the match.
KO: Lyon vs Juventus
aaaaand we're off in Lyon for the second leg between the French and Italian champions.
Last week Juventus lead Lyon twice in the match, but weren't able to hold on to the score.
Let's see how close they get to knocking Lyon out tonight.
Juventus line-up 🇮🇹
Just two changes to the Italian line-up from last week's 2-3 loss at home to Lyon.
Doris Bacic is in net instead of Laura Giuliani who is out injured. Barbara Bonansea is also not featured in the starting XI, in her place Cecilia Salvai starts in the defensive line and Lisa Boattin moves into the centre midfield.
📝⭐️ Our #OLJuve XI is 𝕀ℕ!#JuveUWCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/wTmDxzMdeb— Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) December 15, 2020
Lyon line-up 🇫🇷
Two changes to last week's line-up in Turin. Wendie Renard isn't in the starting XI today, in her place is Saki Kumagai. The usual centre midfielder is dropping into the defensive line for the Lyon captain. Amandine Henry is filling in the gap in the middle left by the Japanese.
Lyon stay in their classic 4-3-3 formation:
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour affronter la @JuventusFCWomen ! 👊🔴🔵#OLJuve pic.twitter.com/p4IbmtEFdz— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) December 15, 2020
We're back for more UWCL action 🏆
Good evening everyone and welcome to another week of UWCL round of 32 matches!
15 minutes until KO of Lyon vs Juventus, let's look at the line-ups.