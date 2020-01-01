Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Manchester City and more in UWCL Round of 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Juventus vs Lyon, Benfica vs Chelsea and Goteborg vs Man City

Updated
Featured: Amandine Henry, Sam Kerr, Chloe Kelly

Fran Kirby is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer

2020-12-09T19:15:00Z

Kirby scored twice in Chelea's 5-0 win over SF Benfica and slotted home a historic goal.

'Mini Messi' now has 70 goals in all competitions for Chelsea, surpassing Eni Eluko who held the record with 69 goals. 

Recap of all UWCL action today:

2020-12-09T19:05:00Z

49 goals across all 12 UWCL matches today 🤯

Lanchkhuti 0-7 FC Rosengard

Minsk 0-2 LSK 

Kharkiv 2-1 BIIK-Kazygurt 

Pomurje 0-3 Fortuna

Spartak Subotica 0-5 VfL Wolfsburg 

Juventus 2-3 Lyon 

Sparta Praha 2-1 Glasgow City 

SL Benfica 0-5 Chelsea 

Göteborg 1-2 Manchester City 

PSV 1-4 FC Barcelona 

St. Polten 2-0 Zurich

Servette FC Chenois 2-4 Atletico Madrid

FINAL: Servette 2-4 Atletico Madrid

2020-12-09T18:55:59Z

Servette failed to get grips of the match again after being in the lead twice in the first half. The Swiss side are debuting in the round of 32 and Atletico Madrid showed their European experience to see out the match.

Ludmila da Silva had a stellar match scoring two of Atletico's goals and assiting the other two. 

Atletico bury a fourth in Geneva

2020-12-09T18:51:59Z

Emelyne Laurent seals the win for Atletico in Geneva in the 90th minute off another Ludmila da Silva assist.

After being down 2-1 at half time, Atletico got themsleves back in the game and extended their advantage to two goals.

Five minutes of extra time to go.

Atletico inching closer to extend their lead

2020-12-09T18:35:59Z

The Spanish side have put Servette on their backfoot for the entire second half so far. 

Atletico not giving much for Servette to work off to get back into the match. 

12 minutes to go until the final whistle

Deyna Castellanos puts Atleti ahead with a superb finish

2020-12-09T18:14:59Z

Ludmila da Silva crosses a strong ball into the box where Deyna Castellanos volleys it through the Servette's keeper's legs to get her first UWCL goal. Atleti lead Servette 3-2 in the 55th minute.

The Venezuelan striker has one assist and one goal on her European debut.

Atletico equalise one minute into the second half 😱😱

2020-12-09T18:05:59Z

Ludmila da Silva has a brace that sees Atleti levelled with Servette 2-2. Deyna Castellanos gets her first UWCL assist in the books.

The Spanish side picked up right where they left off in the first half.

Servette up at the break

2020-12-09T17:56:58Z

And we're down to out final 45 minutes of today's UWCL action.

Servette 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Atleti dominated the last ten minutes of the first half and nearly got an equaliser, but the Swiss defence did well to see out their advantage until the break.

This second half should be good. 🍿🍿🍿

FINAL: St. Polten 2-0 Zurich

2020-12-09T17:53:59Z

The Austrian side keep their two goal advantage at home over the Swiss thanks to goals by Mateja Zver and Stefanie Enzinger.

The second leg will be played in Zurich on December 17...yes, there will be a live blog on Goal. 

Off the crossbar!! 😰

2020-12-09T17:46:59Z

Atletico Madrid continue to attack the Servette goal looking for an equaliser. A shot from Alia Guagni bangs off the bottom of the crossbar and out of the goal. 

The Servette defense managed to keep out all the Atleti shots in the box following this play.

Atletico Madrid fighting to get back into the game 🍿🍿🍿

2020-12-09T17:40:00Z

Amanda Sampedro forces a brilliant save from the Servette keeper to tip the Spanish striker's header over the crossbar. 

What a match to close the day of the UWCL round of 32!

Servette take the lead...again!

2020-12-09T17:34:29Z

Alyssa Lagonia slots home a penalty against Pauline Peyraud Magnin after the french keeper fouled a player inside the box. 

St. Polten doubles their lead within four minutes 😮

2020-12-09T17:32:38Z

Mateja Zver made sure not to be the lowest scoring match of the day and doubles St. Polten's lead just four minutes after her side opened the scoring.

13 minutes left to go in the match, will there be more??

St. Polten takes the lead in Austria

2020-12-09T17:29:33Z

Stefanie Enzinger breaks the deadlock to put her side ahead of Zurich.

St. Polten had been knocking on the door all match and they finally broke through. The Austrian side has tallied 11 shots on target to Zurich's two. 

FINAL: PSV 1-4 Barcelona

2020-12-09T17:27:30Z

The Catalans take a three goal advantage back to Barcelona where PSV will visit next week for the second leg.

Goals by: Jenni Hermoso, Mandy van den Berg (og), Asisat Oshoala and Joelle Smits

Atletico equalise just three minutes later 🍿

2020-12-09T17:24:59Z

Ludmila da Silva takes on the keeper and fires wide of the goal, but a Servette defender puts the ball into her own net with her shoulder after trying to clear the ball.

Atleti levels the scoreline 21 minutes into the match.

Servette take the lead over Atleti 😱

2020-12-09T17:19:23Z

Paula Serrano pokes her side in the lead in the 19th minute with Servette's first shot on goal. 

PSV get one back in the final minute

2020-12-09T17:17:59Z

Joelle Smits gets a consolation goal for PSV in the 89th minute.

St. Polten vs Zurich the first match of the day to remain goalless

2020-12-09T17:15:59Z

The match in Austria is still goalless with 30 minutes to go, will this be the first draw of the day? 

The lowest score we've had today is 2-0....but there's still a lot of time to go until that final whistle 🤔

Lieke Martens scores a superb volley in her home country 🇳🇱

2020-12-09T17:04:59Z

Barcelona extend their lead to four in the 75th minute through Dutch striker, Lieke Martens, assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen.

KO: Servette vs Atletico Madrid

2020-12-09T17:01:59Z

The final UWCL match of the day kicks off in Geneva where Servette host Atletico Madrid in their round of 32 debut. 

Oshoala extends Barcelona's lead

2020-12-09T16:58:59Z

Asisat Oshoala finishes a Marta Torrejon cross to triple Barcelona's lead in the Netherlands. 

The Dutch side trail by three with 20 minutes left in the match.

FINAL: Goteborg 2-1 Manchester City

2020-12-09T16:54:59Z

Goteborg failed to cling on to their advantage and fell to City in Sweden giving away two crucial away goals. 

The Swedish side proved to be anything but the underdogs everyone put them out to be.

Sam Mewis and Georgia Stanway made sure City flew back to England with an advantage over Goteborg.

Though falling to Chelsea in the first leg, Benfica are a remarkable team

2020-12-09T16:50:59Z

"The Portuguese giants only debuted their women's team in 2018 but they are already in the knockout rounds of Europe's premier competition."

Read Ameé Ruszkai story on Benfica's rise on Goal.

FINAL: Benfica 0-5 Chelsea

2020-12-09T16:46:58Z

Emma Hayes' side marked their return to European competition with a bang. 

Chelsea put five past UWCL debutants. Benfica saw out the last 15 minutes of the match being a player down, but the portuguese held off the English champions well. 

Servette's line-up against Atletico Madrid

2020-12-09T16:34:59Z

Here is how the Swiss side line-up to face Atleti in their round of 32 debut:

Line-ups out for Servette FC Chenois vs Atletico Madrid

2020-12-09T16:32:59Z

The Spanish line-up with a 4-4-2 and Deyna Castellanos gets her UWCL debut leading the attack with Ludmila da Silva.

Holmgaard triples the lead 🔥

2020-12-09T16:27:24Z

Sara Holmgaard buries a penalty to give Fortuna a three-goal lead in Slovenia in the 59th minute.

Barcelona with a comfortable lead in Eindhoven

2020-12-09T16:24:00Z

PSV defender, Mandy van den Berg, scores an owngoal to give Barcelona a two-goal lead at the break. There's still another half to go! 

 

Fortuna double their lead!

2020-12-09T16:17:09Z

Machaela George gets a brace to double Fortuna's lead over Pomurje.

England gets the fifth of the match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-09T16:08:39Z

Beth England finds herself in front of goal and slots it over the Portuguese keeper to extend Chelsea's advantage to five.

KO: St. Polten vs Zurich

2020-12-09T16:06:59Z

The 11th match of the day is off!

St Polten host Zurich in Switzerland

Fortuna lead Pomurje in Slovenia

2020-12-09T16:03:00Z

Fortuna leads 1-0 at half-time through Machaela George. 

Fun fact: Fortuna reached the UWCL final in 2003, but lost to Umea over two legs.

Pernille Harder heads home before the break

2020-12-09T15:58:59Z

Chelsea come into the second-half with a four-goal advantage after Pernille Harder buried the Blues' fourth goal in the 45th minute.

FINAL: Juventus 2-3 Lyon

2020-12-09T15:56:59Z

The Italians fall to a last minute Lyon goal. It's going to be tough for the Allianz Stadium to top their first UWCL match. 

Lyon will host Juventus next week and Rita Guarino's team will need to do a lot more than today to kick out the seven time champions.

Glasgow fall to Sparta Praha

2020-12-09T15:52:59Z

Spart Praha hold on to their 2-1 win in the Czech Republic. Glasgow will look to build from this match to get something out of the second leg next week at home.

Lyon take the lead in the last minute 😳

2020-12-09T15:51:00Z

Melvine Malard continues to shine after coming on for Nikita Parris.

The French striker assisted Saki Kumagai to put Lyon in the lead for the first time in the match. Juventus trail 2-3.

Wolfsburg gets a fifth 🖐️🏽

2020-12-09T15:44:59Z

German defender, Felicitas Rauch, extends Wolfsburg's advantage to five in the 77th minute.

Barcelona take the lead over the Dutch

2020-12-09T15:40:59Z

No one else but Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer, Jenni Hermoso, opens the scoring in the fourth minute of the match.

Chelsea are on 🔥🔥🔥

2020-12-09T15:39:00Z

Fran Kirby triples the lead with a brilliant far post finish and gets her second of the game.

The portuguese team are struggling to keep up with the tempo and the Londonders are looking relentless.

Chelsea double their lead!

2020-12-09T15:35:59Z

Millie Bright heads home a Guro Reiten free kick. The Portuguese team made the mistake of leaving the centre-back open at the back post. 

Lyon equalise 😱

2020-12-09T15:29:59Z

Melvine Malard came on for Nikita Parris in the 57th minute and levelled the score just 10 minutes later. A promising young striker for Lyon and France.

Pomurje vs Fortuna KO

2020-12-09T15:21:59Z

The match in Slovenia was scheduled originally to KO at 12:00 GMT, but was postponed due to snow. 

It's still goalless between Pomurje and Fortuna 15 minutes into the match.

Wolfsburg get another

2020-12-09T15:18:59Z

Wolfsburg now lead Spartak Subotica comfortably by four goals after Zsanett Jakabfi gets her second of the match. 

Goteborg takes the lead in Sweden

2020-12-09T15:15:59Z

Manchester City trail the Swedish champions 1-0 in just three minutes through Vilde Boe Risa. 

Goteborg came into this match as the underdogs after losing key players at the end of their season, but are proving just what a strong side they are even without big names.

Kirby puts Chelsea in front just two minutes in!

2020-12-09T15:06:59Z

Chelsea stamp their UWCL ambitions.

Fran Kirby tucks away a Pernille Harder cross into the box after finishing herself in front of an open net. The UWCL debutants concede two minutes into the match. 

Glasgow City clawing back into the match

2020-12-09T15:06:58Z

Sharon Wojcik puts Glasgow back in the game six minutes into the second half. This could get interesting...

KO in two more matches

2020-12-09T15:03:59Z

SL Benfica vs Chelsea and Göteborg vs Manchester City are off! 

Chelsea is back in the competition after missing out last year and City are looking to better their poor UWCL runs in the past couple of years.

Chelsea line-up is out!

2020-12-09T15:00:00Z

Emma Hayes' awaited return to the UWCL is finally here and Chelsea first face SF Benfica in their fight for the only trophy missing in their cabinet.

Sam Kerr will have to wair for her Champions League debut as Hayes has chosen Beth England, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder to lead the attack. KO at 15:00 GMT. 

Half-time break

2020-12-09T14:49:00Z

Whew, eight goals across all three live matches!

It's half-time now and here are the scores so far:

Spartak Subotica 0-3 VfL Wolfsburg 
Juventus 2-1 Lyon
Sparta Praha 2-0 Glasgow City

Glasgow City concede another

2020-12-09T14:46:00Z

Anna Dlaskova extends Sparta Praha advantage with a curling effort from the top of the box.

The hosts are comfortably ahead of the Scottish team at half time.

Juventus in the lead again!

2020-12-09T14:43:00Z

Kadeisha Buchanan fails to deal with Lina Hurtig's low cross across the goal and the Lyon defender deflects the ball into the back of her own net.

Juventus back in the lead in the 38th minute

Janssen secures a three goal advantage just before half time

2020-12-09T14:40:00Z

Dominique Janssen scores a stunning free kick at the half hour mark to extend Wolsburg's advantage to three.

Sparta Praha take the advantage just before half time

2020-12-09T14:36:30Z

Lucie Martinkova puts Sparta Praha in the advantage over Glasgow City in the 34th minute. 

Lyon level the score!

2020-12-09T14:33:00Z

Wendie Renard buries a penalty kick past the Italian keeper to level the scoring. 

Barbara Bonansea fouled Amel Majri at the top of the box to give away the penalty.

 

Juventus 1-1 Lyon with ten minutes left in the first half.

Lyon getting closer and closer to equalise

2020-12-09T14:30:00Z

The French giants are dominating the match looking to level the score in Turin.

Juventus are holding off Lyon firmly and are occasionally breaking through on the attack, but are still with a goal advantage 30 minutes into the first half.

This is the first time Lyon have been trailing at this point in the competiton. 

Oberdorf doubles Wolfsburg's lead over Spartak Subotica

2020-12-09T14:13:30Z

Lena Oberdorf doubles her side's advantage after burying Wolfsburg's second of the day. 

Wolfsburg are 2-0 up in the opening ten minutes of the match, might be a long day for the Serbians.

Wolsburg takes the lead five minutes in!

2020-12-09T14:09:00Z

Zsanett Jakabfi puts one past the Serbian keeper to put Wolfsburg ahead, 1-0 to the Germans!

Kick off!

2020-12-09T14:00:59Z

Aaaaaand we're off! Follow live updates for:

Spartak Subotica vs VfL Wolfsburg
Juventus vs Lyon
Sparta Praha vs Glasgow City

Glasgow City face Sparta Praha

2020-12-09T13:59:45Z

The Scottish side scrapped through penalties to reach the round of 32 and now face Sparta Praha. This is the third fixture that kicks off at 14:00 GMT. 

They face Sparta Praha in Czech Republic with this squad: 

VfL Wolfsburg line up to take on Spartak Subotica

2020-12-09T13:56:00Z

Wolfsburg are looking to better their last UWCL run which saw the Germans fall 1-3 to Lyon in the final back in August. The Frauen Bundesliga champions are looking for a result in Serbia against Spartak Subotica with this team: 

Lyon's line up to face Juventus

2020-12-09T13:50:34Z

The seven time UWCL champions are back in the competition after lifting their fifth successive trophy earlier this year. Their first hurdle to defend their title is Rita Guarino and her unbeaten Juventus side.

Lyon line up in their classic 4-3-3 formation with Nikita Parris, Delphine cascarino and Amel Majri leading the attack. KO in ten minutes.

Line-ups for Juventus vs Lyon are out!

2020-12-09T13:45:59Z

Teams are out for the biggest match of the hour that kicks off in 15 minutes. Three time Italian champions to take on Lyon, the seven time UWCL champions, can we see an upset?

The Allianz stadium hosts it's first Women's Champions League and is set to host the 2022 final. Here is how the Italian side lines up: 

Kharkiv edge BIIK-Kazygurt

2020-12-09T13:40:00Z

The closest match of the day so far was in Ukraine where Kharkiv managed a 2-1 over BIIK-Kazygurt. Kharkiv took the advantage in the 30th minute and saw out the first half without conceding, but the Kazakhstani team came out to fight in the second half. The visitors managed to level the match 15 minutes into the second half through defender, Brenna Connell. The match only stayed levelled for only another nine minutes before Kharkiv sealed the win. 

LSK Kvinner grabs the second win of the day over Minsk

2020-12-09T13:25:00Z

Minsk fought well but weren't able to capitalise and fell 0-2 to the Norwegian champions. LSK Kvinner opened the scoring in the second minute of the match through Emilie Haavi and sealed the win in the 56th minute of the match. The Belarusian hosts only managed one shot on target to LSK's six. These two play again next Wednesday evening at the Arasen Stadion in Norway. 

FC Rosengard gets the first Round of 32 win over Lanchkhuti

2020-12-09T13:13:00Z

The Swedish dominated UWCL debutants to a 7-0 win in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rosengard were up 6-0 by half-time and the Georgian team held off well in the second half, though managing 0 shots on goal for the full match. Rosengard finished with 58 total attempts on goal, 28 on target.

Follow all UWCL matches throughout the day

2020-12-09T13:02:00Z

Good afternoon everyone, already plenty of UWCL action to catch up on today. We've got three matches starting at the top of the hour including the tasty match up of Juventus vs Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. 

We'll get to line-ups shortly, but first let's summarize this morning's UWCL action.