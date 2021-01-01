UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG in UWCL semi-final action

The Chilean keeper denies Jenni Hermoso of her second of the afternoon from close-range.

What seemed like an easy tap in for Spain's top goal scorer was denied with Endler's strong hand to force a corner kick.

A loose ball in the box sees Endler coming up with a big save again to keep out Andrea Pereira's attempt on goal. Alexia Putellas got to the rebound, but couldn't keep her volley on target.

*and breathe*

Just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

PSG 1-1 Barcelona