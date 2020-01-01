Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham confident of keeping £200m Kane

Liverpool are not involved in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all set to stay at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side have no need to spend big on the England international.

That leaves Manchester United and Chelsea as the only two Premier League clubs in for the 20-year-old.