Burnley boss Sean Dyche is angry with the club as it emerged several of its senior players look likely to leave after not being offered new contracts.

Five regular first team players - including Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins - will depart Turf Moor on June 30 with the contracts set to expire on that date.

According to the Daily Mail, Dyche is fuming over the club's reluctance to hand out contract extensions and hopes they reconsider before the end of the month.