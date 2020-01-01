Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba prefers Real Madrid move

Raiola enjoying better relationship with Madrid

Paul Pogba prefers a move to Real Madrid over remaining at Manchester United or moving back to Juventus, according to AS.

Pogba's deal with Man Utd runs through 2021 and the club may be forced to sell this summer if it becomes apparent that the midfielder won't sign a new contract.

Helping move things along will be agent Mino Raiola's improved relationship with Real Madrid, stemming from Alphonse Areola's move to Spain last summer.