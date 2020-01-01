Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe could join Real Madrid if Barcelona dump PSG out of Europe

French striker would snub new deal if his side exit at last-16 stage

Kylian Mbappe will apparently decide against signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain if they are dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona, AS reports.

The Ligue 1 champions face Ronald Koeman's side in the last 16 of the competition and an exit at that stage would reportedly see Mbappe consider his future, given the accumulation of past failures in Europe's premier club competition.

That would then see Real Madrid in a commanding position to land Mbappe, who has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu.