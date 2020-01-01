Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sane's Bayern move on hold

RB Leipzig want to extend Schick deal
Patrik Schick will miss the final Bundesliga game of the season because of injury, but it doesn't mean his time at RB Leipzig is up.
Bild claim the German side want to extend the striker's loan deal and are already in talks with Roma.
Even if Roma decide they want him back for next season, the Bundesliga club at least want him to stay for the duration of the Champions League campaign.
Celtic want Hart as Forster replacement
Celtic will make an attempt to sign Joe Hart if they cannot get Fraser Forster back on loan.
The Glasgow giants want the Southampton goalkeeper for another season after he helped them lift another league title this season.
The Telegraph reports free agent Hart is Celtic's top candidate if a deal cannot be worked out with the Saints.
Sane's move to Bayern on hold until 2021
German giants unable to match Man City's asking price
Bayern Munich will wait until next year to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City, Sport1 claims.
Pep Guardiola confirmed recently that the Germany international will not sign a new deal and will leave the club either this year or in 2021, when his contract expires.
Bayern have long been after the former Schalke star and hoped to land him before next season, but they are only willing to spend around €40 million.
City are demanding more for the 24-year-old, however, and look set to keep him for another season.
Roma ready Cavani offer
Roma are plotting a move for Edinson Cavani, according to Calciomercato.it.
The Uruguayan striker is available on a free transfer this summer and has been linked with a move to Inter and a return Napoli, but Roma are ready to enter the race.
Arteta warns Guendouzi amid exit reports
Mikel Arteta has warned his squad he only wants players who are committed to the team amid reports Matteo Guendouzi is eyeing the Arsenal exit door this summer.
L’Equipe reported on Friday that Guendouzi would be open to a transfer this summer, amid reported interest from Inter Milan, Manchester United and Juventus.
And when quizzed on whether he believed the midfielder would definitely be part of his squad next summer, Arteta stopped short of offering any guarantees.Read the full story here on Goal!