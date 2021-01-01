Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG could terminate Ramos contract

Lage wants Wolves to activate Hwang option
Bruno Lage confirmed on Friday that he wants Wolves to take up Hwang Hee-chan's £13m transfer option ASAP.— Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) October 31, 2021
"For me he is the right guy to have here. He gives what we want for our team. When a player comes and gives what he gives and scores goals, I’m very happy.” #WWFC
Messi open to eventual Barca return
Lionel Messi still loves Barcelona 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/H50faQ01HB— Goal (@goal) October 31, 2021
Vlahovic could leave Fiorentina as soon as January
Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season - it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2021
He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.
Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic pic.twitter.com/H4lno5wJKT
West Ham 'special place to play' - Rice
Highly sought-after midfielder Declan Rice said that West Ham is "a special place to play" after the Hammers cemented their status as top four challengers with a Premier League blowout against Aston Villa on Sunday.
David Moyes' side were unlikely European challengers last term, just falling short of a Champions League finish a year after they beat off relegation following the Scotsman's return to the club.
PSG could terminate Ramos contract (Le Parisien)
The centre-back has yet to feature for the Ligue 1 giants
Paris Saint-Germain could look for a way out of their contract agreement with Sergio Ramos, writes Le Parisien.
The centre-back, who was initially billed as a headline free-agent signing, has yet to feature because of ongoing injury problems stemming from his time at Real Madrid, and PSG are said to feel misled about his status.
Ibra hints Milan may not be final club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sparked suggestions that there may be life in his playing days beyond the end of his time with Milan, stating that he will not "stop until I am kicked out" of the game.
The Sweden veteran, who turned 40 at the start of October, has continued to defy age to thrive near the top of the domestic game in Serie A, and penned an extension with the Rossoneri in April.Read the full story on Goal!