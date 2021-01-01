Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Ralf Rangnick
Getty Images

Howe watches Newcastle draw against Brighton

2021-11-06T23:55:10Z

Eddie Howe was in attendance at the Amex Stadium to watch Newcastle United draw 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday. 

The ex-Bournemouth manager is yet to be confirmed at the club, amid reports echoed by the Guardian that a dispute over contracts for his backroom team has complicated negotiations. 

Conte told to seek out Chiellini for Spurs

2021-11-06T23:45:33Z

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has advised Antonio Conte to make signing his old Juventus enforcer Giorgio Chiellini his top priority in north London. 

"Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens," Redknapp told the Sun

I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it but, for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move Heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.

I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term, but in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better."

Liverpool target Bowen 'already at big club'

2021-11-06T23:35:46Z

West Ham United boss David Moyes has urged Jarrod Bowen to ignore interest from Liverpool and stay put. 

“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now," Moyes told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against the Reds. 

“It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game.

“We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that."

Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post (Bild)

2021-11-06T23:25:52Z

German was also linked to the job in 2019

Alli will have chance to prove himself under Conte

2021-11-06T23:15:15Z