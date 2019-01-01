Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave Arsenal if Emery stays

Manuel Pellegrini and the West Ham board have held crisis talks over his future, reports the Daily Express.

The Hammers lost 3-2 to Tottenham at the weekend, making it eight games without a win. After a decent start to the season which had fans excited, they have now plummeted all the way down to 17th.

Pellegrini has been told in no uncertain terms that results have to improve, and fast. West Ham have a tough run of fixtures coming up and travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.