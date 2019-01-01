Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona leading Real Madrid in Aubameyang chase

Leonardo: Mbappe will "100 per cent" stay at PSG
Contract extension is on the cards
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club, and is in talks over a new contract.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who he scored against in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
“Mbappé will stay here, 100 per cent," Leonardo told RMC. "He is a PSG player. The rest is the rest.”
On the possibility of a contract extension, he added “We will see. We are advancing, advancing slowly but we are advancing.”
Everton look to Jesus as Silva replacement
Everton are considering Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus as a potential replacement for Marco Silva, report Diario de Noticias.
It is claimed the Toffees have already begun talks with businessman Pini Zahavi to facilitate a move after Flamengo play in the Club World Cup in December.
Jesus recently led Flamengo to a league and Copa Libertadores double, having previously spent the majority of his managerial career in Portugal.
Ibrahimovic could invest in Hammarby
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considering investing in Swedish club Hammarby, per ESPN.
The Swedish veteran is currently without a club after leaving LA Galaxy, but on Monday posted a picture of a Hammarby shirt with his name on the back - apparently signalling his next move.
It is also claimed Ibrahimovic is demanding an 18-month contract if he is to return to former club AC Milan.
Arsenal want Nuno to replace Emery
Wolves boss could be convinced
Arsenal are considering Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a replacement for Unai Emery, according to the Daily Mail.
Emery's days at the Emirates Stadium appear to be numbered, and the incredibly popular Nuno may well provide the breath of fresh air Arsenal need.
With Wolves fifth in the Premier League and going well in Europe, the Portuguese would likely take some convincing to leave the club he has helped transform since joining in 2017.
However, Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi does have a long-standing relationship with Nuno's agent, Jorge Mendes.
West Ham and Everton want Moyes back
West Ham are hoping to beat Everton to the re-appointment of former manager David Moyes, claims The Sun.
Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini and Toffees manager Marco Silva are both coming under intense pressure, with neither able to deliver consistent results this season.
Moyes has been without a managerial job since leaving West Ham after the expiry of his short-term contract there in May 2018.
Barca and Madrid compete for Aubameyang
Arsenal fear striker could leave
Barcelona are leading Real Madrid in the race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, report the Daily Star.
While Arsenal are hoping to tie their star forward to a new contract, there are fears he could leave if Unai Emery remains in place as manager.
Barcelona reportedly see Aubameyang as a replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, though the Gabon international too is in his thirties.