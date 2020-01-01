Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Kante move

The midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have begun talks with N'Golo Kante's advisors as they look to secure a surprise deal, reports the Mirror.

Chelsea are open to selling the Frenchman but Kante will need to take a significant wage cut to secure a move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Kante and believes he can strengthen the Red Devils midfield.