Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter accelerate Eriksen pursuit

Edinson Cavani has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window, the club's sporting director Leonardo has revealed, adding that the club has already turned down an offer from Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international has long been linked with a move from the Ligue 1 champions to the Spanish capital, but has now officially sought to bring an end to his tenure in France.

The striker has struggled with injury so far this term, reaping limited opportunities, as he has considered his future following a six-and-a-half year spell at the Parc de Princes.

Read more here