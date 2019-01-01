Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca join Haaland hunt

Mourinho, Wenger and Bayern's options
Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a new permanent head coach following the departure of Niko Kovac.
The Croatian was the club's third permanent manager since Pep Guardiola left in 2016, but despite winning the domestic double last season, left the club by mutual consent on Sunday.
Assistant coach Hansi Flick has been promoted to the position of interim head coach while the search continues to replace Kovac. Will Bayern seek an experienced, proven coach or will they opt to take a punt on a lesser known one?
Bournemouth and Wolves circle Grant
Bournemouth and Wolves look set to face off for the capture of Huddersfield's Karlan Grant, claims The Sun.
The Terriers striker is tipped for a Premier League move following the Yorkshire club's relegation last season.
The Cherries are thought to be in the market for his services, but they are not the only team in the top flight chasing him.
'Allegri would suit Man Utd'
Massimiliano Allegri would be the ideal man to take over at Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departs, according to Marcello Lippi, via the Daily Mail.
The Norwegian continues to face pressure after failing to recapture his early form at the helm of the Red Devils.
Former Juventus boss Allegri is currently out of a job after leaving the Serie A club at the end of last season.
Dest dreams of Barca move
Sergino Dest has set his sights on playing for Barcelona and in the Premier League after recently deciding to forego interest from the Netherlands to represent the U.S. men's national team.
The Ajax defender made his decision ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba, opting to commit his international future to the USMNT after representing the U.S. as a youth international.
Dest's decision comes amid a breakout campaign with Ajax, one which drew the attention of Ronald Koeman and the Dutch national team.
Barca join Haaland hunt
Real Madrid also linked with Norwegian sensation
Barcelona are the latest European heavyweight to pursue Salzburg striker Erling Harland, says Marca.
The free-scoring teenager has already caught the eye of several clubs including the Blaugrana's Liga rivals Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old netted six goals in his first three Champions League games this season.