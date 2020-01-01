Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea receive Havertz boost

FA considers selling Wembley
The Football Association is refloating plans to sell off Wembley Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.
Wembley's sale has previously been resisted by FA council members, but the governing body may have little choice as it seeks to cover losses reportedly worth up to £300 million ($375m).
Palace move for Chelsea youngster Gallagher
Crystal Palace are hoping to add Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to their ranks this summer, according to the Sun.
Gallagher, 20, has impressed during spells on loan with Charlton and Swansea, and would set the south London side back around £10 million ($12.5m).
Arsenal step up Partey approach
The Gunners are willing to sell in order to fund transfer
Arsenal are desperate to seal the arrival of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, reports the Daily Mail.
Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette or Lucas Torreira could be sold in order to fund an approach for the midfielder, with transfer funds in short supply at the Emirates.
Chelsea receive Havertz boost
Leverkusen will allow wonderkid to leave
Chelsea have received a boost in their bid to sign Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz, claims the Express.
Leverkusen are prepared to allow the 21-year-old to leave after he helped them clinch a Europa League spot, while Havertz in turn has informed the club that, despite reported interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, he is only interested in a Premier League move.
Mick McCarthy interested in Bristol City job
Ex-Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is planning to throw his hat into the ring for the Bristol City job, reports the Sun.
The Championship club sacked Lee Johnson following Saturday's 1-0 loss to rivals Cardiff City, their fourth straight reverse since the league resumed in June.