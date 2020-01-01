Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp calls Mbappe's dad over Liverpool switch

Chelsea loanee Chalobah hopeful he can make first team step-up
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah is hoping he can be the next young player to make a big impact on Frank Lampard’s thoughts with regards the first team.
Salihamidzic: Neuer knows he is appreciated at Bayern
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is in the midst of contract negotiations with the club, knows that he has the full support of the club, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said.
Man Utd tracking Camavinga
Rennes youngster watched by Red Devils
Manchester United are following up-and-coming star Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, according to Metro.
The central midfielder has caught the eye in France over the last year and could be a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.
Juventus and Barcelona are both watching the teenager, though Rennes are confident of keeping him for another year.
‘Scoring was optional’ – How Ibrahimovic was transformed by Capello at Juventus
Former Juventus boss Fabio Capello has explained how he gave Zlatan Ibrahimovic a nudge in the right direction to make the Swede become one of the outstanding players of his generation.
Pogba tops Real Madrid's transfer shortlist
Los Blancos want Man Utd ace
Paul Pogba is top of Real Madrid's summer transfer shortlist, according to ESPN FC.
The Manchester United midfielder is wanted by the Spanish side, who have chased him for several years.
After a difficult campaign at Old Trafford, the World Cup winner is set to move on in the summer.
Defoe: Morelos could score goals anywhere
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has said club-mate Alfredo Morelos, who has been linked with a move this summer, has the potential to play at the highest level, claiming that the Colombia international could “score goals for anyone”.Get the full story here...
Juventus not thinking of De Ligt sale
Juventus will not sanction the sale of Matthijs de Ligt this summer, Corriere di Torino report.
The Netherlands star has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Barcelona after a difficult season in Italy, but Juve are not ready to sell him.
Real Madrid will not retain Areola
Real Madrid will send Alphonse Areola back to Paris Saint-Germain the summer, AS reports.
The goalkeeper has been on loan at the Bernabeu this season but has not impressed sufficiently to be retained.
Instead, Andriy Lunin, who has himself been loaned out to Oviedo, will be the back-up option.
Mourinho gets Meunier to agree to Spurs move
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has talked PSG right-back Thomas Meunier into joining the club in the summer, however a hiccup may come from chairman Daniel Levy, who does not want the move to procede, the Daily Mail reports.
Meunier is set to be offloaded in the summer and the offensively minded full-back will be on his way to London... but only if the Portuguese gets his way.
Leicester among clubs ready to fight over Osimhen
Leicester are among the clubs circling over Lille striker Victor Osimhen, the Daily Mail reports.
While the Nigeria international could be a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy, Chelsea are also monitoring him.
Serious competition could arrive from Italy, where Inter want the striker.
Ronaldo pledges Juventus stay
Cristiano Ronaldo has quashed surprise rumours linking him with a move back to Manchester United by promising to stay with Juventus, Tuttosport report.
The Portuguese rose to prominence at Old Trafford but will not make a return this summer, with his future firmly in Turin.
Tottenham to make Rakitic move
Tottenham are the latest side to show an interest in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Sport reports.
Juventus, Napoli and Atletico Madrid all want the Croatia international this summer.
Although he has two years left on his deal, Rakitic is unlikely to remain at Camp Nou.
PSG move for Pogba and offer Di Maria to Man Utd
Red Devils flop could return in swap deal
Paris Saint-Germain have offered Angel Di Maria to Manchester United as part of a package to take Paul Pogba to Parc des Princes, Calciomercato reports.
With PSG seeking to improve their midfield options in the summer, they are seeking to take advantage of United's readiness to offload Pogba and could offer Di Maria in the deal, with the Argentine having been one of their outstanding players this season.
Di Maria struggled in a previous stint at Old Trafford.
Rice opens up on 'shock' Chelsea exit
West Ham star Declan Rice has opened up on his shock Chelsea exit at the age of 14, describing it as a "massive disappointment".
Rice, now 21, joined the Blues' academy in 2006 but was ultimately released in 2014 as he was left to chase his football dream away from Stamford Bridge.
While Rice has gone on to prove Chelsea wrong as he stars for the Hammers, the midfielder admits the exit really shook him but didn't sway his desire to become a professional footballer.
Dyche wanted by Premier League duo
Both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are circling for Burnley manager Sean Dyche, reports The Sun.
The Clarets are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic with Villa and Palace hopeful of pouncing on Dyche should he decide to move on.
Bundesliga clubs eye Yedlin and Cannon
🚨🚨🚨 #USMNT transfers news...— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) April 25, 2020
Am hearing that both USA defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon are targets for Bundesliga clubs with a move after this season possible for both. 🇩🇪
Klopp calls Mbappe's dad over Liverpool switch
Reds ready to swoop for PSG star
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Kylian Mbappe’s dad to gauge the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s interest in a move to Liverpool.
The Premier League side are reportedly considering an ambitious bid for the France star, who is also high on Real Madrid’s list of potential signings.
But Le 10 Sport says the Reds are trying to gain the upper hand in the race to sign Mbappe by holding talks with the player’s father.
AC Milan want Jovic to replace Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to leave AC Milan at the end of the season and the Serie A side are on the hunt for a successor.
Luka Jovic has emerged as a top candidate to take the Swedish icon’s place. The Rossoneri tried to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, but he opted to join Real Madrid instead.
The striker has struggled in Spain so far, however, and Calciomercato reports he could end up at San Siro after all.
Dortmund want Arsenal youngster Saka
Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, The Mirror says.
The 18-year-old winger and full-back has made 30 appearances for the Gunners this season and has impressed the Bundesliga side.
He is not the only English youngster they are chasing, however, as Birmingham star Jude Bellingham is also on their radar.
Everton plot move for AZ star
Everton are lining up a bid for AZ star Teun Koopmeiners, The Sun says.
The 22-year-old midfielder has excelled in the Eredivisie in recent seasons and has reportedly caught the attention of AC Milan.
But Everton are lining up a bid and believe they could snap him up for around £12 million ($15m).
Arsenal give up on Aubameyang contract extension
Inter are top candidates to sign Gabon star
Arsenal are ready to cash-in on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Express.
The Gunners have been unable to convince the Gabon international to sign a new contract and have decided to stop trying.He looks set to leave the north London outfit this summer, with Inter said to be the front-runners to sign him.
Real Madrid eye Uruguayan teenager
Real Madrid are eager to sign 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri this summer.
AS claims the Spanish side have been scouting the Penarol winger, but they are not the only team interested, as Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also tracking him.
Juventus and Barcelona in Sergi Roberto talks
Juventus are trying to sign Sergi Roberto from Barcelona, according to Sport.
The Serie A side have put Roberto at the top of their list of summer targets and are in talks with the Catalan giants, who are willing to sell him when the transfer window opens.