Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil close to securing Arsenal exit

Vinicius Junior could be the subject of a bidding war this January, with the Brazilian unhappy at Real Madrid.

The highly-rated 19-year-old attacker has struggled for goals at the Spanish giants and feels let down by coach Zinedine Zidane, according to Eldesmarque.com.

It has led a number of clubs to express an interest in him, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Wolves from the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Roma are also thought to be keen on acquiring his services, should Madrid permit his exit.