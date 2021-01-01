Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Rennes wonderkid Camavinga

Spurs eye Japan star
Tottenham are closing in on a move for Bologna’s defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to the Sun.
Spurs have been busy working on a £15 million ($21m) deal for the Japan international even though they have yet to appoint a new manager.
The 22-year-old has impressed since joining Bologna from Sint-Truiden in 2019 but is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League.
Sancho set for bumper pay rise
Jadon Sancho is set to earn a huge pay rise by moving to Manchester United, reports the Star.
The England international will earn around £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, a significant increase on the £100,000 a week he picks up at Borussia Dortmund.
The Red Devils are believed to be closing in £72 million ($100m) move for the 21-year-old, with a deal potentially announced in the next two weeks.
Potter would snub Spurs job
Brighton boss Graham Potter would snub any potential interest from Tottenham - though the cost of releasing him from his contract would likely deter the London club anyway, reports Sun.
Potter is believed to be among the candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho at the north London club, but Brighton would demand £15 million ($21m) as he is currently under contract until 2025.
However, the former Swansea boss would likely turn down their advances anyway as he has his eyes set on a job with one of the top four clubs in the future.
Sterling unhappy with Kane swap link
Raheem Sterling has been left frustrated with Manchester City after they were prepared to include him in any potential deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane, reports the Mirror.
The former Liverpool winger is believed to be among a number of players City are willing to offer to Spurs in part exchange for England captain Kane.
Sterling, however, is not happy with his treatment and, should he stay at the Etihad, may not now sign an extension to his current deal, which has two years to run.
Man Utd eye Camavinga (Mail)
Red Devils to make move for teenage France international
Manchester United are considering a move for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, reports the Mail.
The Red Devils missed out on Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund last year but see Camavinga as a more than capable alternative.
The 18-year-old is considered one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe, having already been capped three times by France.
Arsenal eye Madueke
Arsenal are keen on PSV youngster Noni Madueke and are expected to step up their interest this summer, reports Todofichajes.
The 19-year-old England U21 international, who began his youth career at Tottenham, impressed for PSV during a breakthrough season in the Eredivisie last term.
That has unsurprisingly led to interest from a number of clubs, with Arsenal poised to make a formal bid.
Firpo edging closer to Barca exit
AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal to sign Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo, according to Sport.
Discussions had believed to have stalled as Milan favoured a loan move, while Barca wanted a permanent deal.
However, a comprimise has been reached that will see the defender move to the Rossoneri on loan with an agreement in place to sign him permanently next year.
Barca eye Gaya as Alba replacement
Barcelona will make a move for Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya if Jordi Alba leaves this summer, according to Marca.
Inter Milan are believed to be keen on Spain international Alba, and if they press ahead with their interest then Gaya is high on Barca's wanted list.
Alba is currently one of Barca's highest earners so replacing him with Gaya would also ease some of their financial difficulties.