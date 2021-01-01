Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi on verge of Barcelona renewal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Lionel Messi, Barcelona 2020-21
Van Aanholt considering Fenerbahce

2021-06-02T03:30:00Z

Fenerbahce are in talks to sign Patrick van Aanholt, according to VOLEapp.

The left-back's contract with Crystal Palace is set to expire at the end of the month, and he may be tempted to find more playing time outside of England, where he's spent most of his professional career.

Ramos sabotaging Mbappe scheme

2021-06-02T02:30:00Z

El Transistor OC director Jose Ramon de la Morena has claimed that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is calling team-mates to warn them not to accept any pay cuts, as a potential push for wage reductions would only be a ploy to help finance a Kylian Mbappe signing.

Ramos is about to be out contract with Real Madrid and his future remains uncertain entering the summer.

Messi on verge of Barcelona renewal (AS)

2021-06-02T01:30:00Z

The winger is working out the details of a contract that would go through 2023

Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement on a two-year renewal with Barcelona, writes AS, as his relationship with the club appears to be improving after a tense period last summer.

The signing of close friend Sergio Aguero and election of president Joan Laporta are said to have helped convince him to stay at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21
Sunderland seek permanent Sanderson deal

2021-06-02T00:30:00Z

Sunderland would like to turn Dion Sanderson's loan from Wolves permanent after an impressive 2020-21 campaign, claims the Daily Mail.

The centre-back is rated at just £2 million and is someone the Black Cats fancy as a long-term fixture in their defence. However, he is attracting attention from clubs in higher divisions that could prevent them from making the signing.

Emerson set for Barcelona announcement

2021-06-01T23:30:00Z

Betis defender Emerson will complete his €9 million move to Barcelona on Wednesday, Goal understands. 

The Brazilian was signed by the two Spanish clubs from Atletico Mineiro in a joint-venture two years ago. 

Sissoko: Kane deserves better

2021-06-01T22:53:28Z

Harry Kane "deserves to win titles each season" and is too talented to be stuck somewhere he cannot win trophies, according to Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko said Spurs have failed the striker by not winning a single piece of silverware during his career despite his prolific goalscoring, and "would wish him the best" if he does leave the club this summer.

Sheffield United bids Jagielka farewell

2021-06-01T22:40:00Z

Watford confirm Louza signing

2021-06-01T22:30:00Z

Ancelotti won't ask for favourite James at Real Madrid

2021-06-01T22:10:00Z

Carlo Ancelotti will not recruit James Rodriguez after being announced as Real Madrid's new manager, according to COPE.

The experienced coach most recently brought James to Everton but has also enjoyed the playmaker's services at Bayern Munich and in his first stint with Los Blancos.

PSG ask for another Kean loan

2021-06-01T22:00:00Z