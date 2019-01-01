Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to sell Bale and James to fund Mbappe deal

Minnesota United let several players go
Minnesota United have cut ties with five players after the end of the MLS season.
The Loons let Rasmus Schuller, Collin Martin, Carter Manley, Wilfried Moimbé-Tahrat and Ally Hamis Ng’anzi move on after a campaign that saw them eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, they said in a statement on their website.
Schuller is the headline departure, having played all three seasons Minnesota have been in the league, making 44 starts.
USWNT to announce new coach on Monday
Neymar contract talks stall
The two parties have failed to reach an agreement
Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar have failed to reach an agreement over a new contract, according to Le Parisien via Calciomercato.
The Brazilian's current deal doesn't expire until 2022 but the two parties have been in talks over an extension for several weeks.
However, those talks have reached an impasse, with the French club now "taking time to evaluate the situation" amid concerns Neymar has not played enough to justify a bumper new contract.
Ramos appointed Houston Dynamo head coach
Tab Ramos has left his role with the U.S. U-20 men's national team to take over as head coach of the Houston Dynamo.
He takes over a Dynamo team that finished 10th in the Western Conference, eight points out of a playoff spot.
Real Madrid keen on Mbappe deal
Bale and James could be sold to fund transfer
Real Madrid want to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and will sell Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez to fund the deal, according to Calciomercato.
The 20-year-old World Cup winner has developed into one of Europe's most feared strikers and Real president Florentino Perez believes he can become their next 'galactico'.
Persuading PSG to part with the forward would prove expensive, but Perez hopes the sale of Bale and James will go a long way towards funding the deal.
Man Utd suffer Maddison blow
Manchester United's hopes of signing James Maddison have suffered a blow as the midfielder doesn't want to leave Leicester, club legend Steve Walsh has told the Star.
The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old, who has flourished since joining from Norwich in the summer of 2018.
However, their attempts to land the midfielder are likely to end in failure, with Walsh saying: “If Man United or Man City come knocking, there’ll be publicity. But I think all of these players are happy here. They will stay – I think they’ve got a bit of loyalty and they will."
'Judge Tottenham's signings in two years'
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it will take up to two years to see the best of his new signings.
The Argentine is keen to ease the pressure on the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon following their big-money arrivals over the summer.
Zaha was never close to Arsenal move
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that his star man, Wilfried Zaha, was never close to a move to Arsenal.
The Gunners were interested in the Ivory Coast international, but their offer of around £40 million ($50m) was thought to be well shy of the Eagles' valuation.
“I believe that the money that was offered which was widely reported was reasonably accurate, and of course that was way below our valuation,” Hodgson told a press conference, confirming the summer's speculation.
FC Cincinnati's Richey to train with Crystal Palace
MLS goalkeeper Spencer Richey will spend some of the offseason training with Premier League club Crystal Palace, FC CIncinnati have announced.
Richey missed the last 12 matches of the regular season with a back injury and will spend at least some of his recovery time in south London as he will train with the Eagles for 10 days between October 29 - Novemeber 6.
“Crystal Palace is one of the best teams in the Premier League this year, so it’s going to be an amazing experience,” Richey said.
Slimani likely to make Monaco switch permanent
Leicester City forward Islam Slimani is on his way out of the King Power Stadium as he seems set to make his loan move to Monaco permanent.
L'Equipe say the Ligue 1 club will take up their option to buy the forward for €10 million (£9m/$11m).
According to the French paper the club are billing the signing of the Algeria international "the deal of the year".
Napoli and Juventus passed on Haaland for €4 million
Italian giants Juventus and Napoli were offered teen superstar Erling Braut Haaland for just €4 million (£3m/$4m), when he was still at Molde in his home country of Norway.
The forward ended up moving to Red Bull Salzburg instead, after the Serie A clubs turned him down, according to Corriere della Sera.
Since moving to Austria Haaland has impressed, not least by netting six times in his first three Champions League games, and would now set back any interested party a significant sum.
'Kane would be more successful at Tottenham than Man Utd'
Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says he can't see a reason for Harry Kane to swap Spurs for Manchester United.
The current Three Lions captain is often linked with a move away from north London, and former United legend Roy Keane set the rumour mill back in motion last weekend when he said the Red Devils should sign the forward.
But Robinson thinks that the days United could sign the best players as they'd offer the best route to silverware are in the past.
“I can’t see now why Harry Kane would want to change Tottenham for Manchester United," the former Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper said.
Read his full comments on Goal!
Nimes interested in Ben Arfa
Former Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa may be offered a route back into football by Ligue 1 club Nimes.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since Rennes let him go at the end of last season.
Now Soccerlink in France says Nimes, currently in the relegation playoff spot in the French top flight, are in discussions with the former France international, who will have to make concessions regarding his wages to play again.
Roma convinced to buy Smalling
Roma are already prepared to push for a permanent deal to sign Chris Smalling, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
After just five matches, the on-loan defender has already impressed the club with his leadership abilities.
The defender is on loan until the summer, but Roma have already met with Manchester United in a bid to make that loan permanent.
Everton clause delaying Barry's signing with West Brom
Gareth Barry's potential return to West Brom has been delayed by a clause in a previous contract with Everton, reports BBC.
The midfielder was released by the club in June, but West Brom are looking to re-sign Barry with a new deal.
However, that is being complicated by a clause in an old Everton deal, preventing the move from going through.
Ibrahimovic: If I don't stay, nobody will remember MLS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is still unsure of his MLS future, adding that no one will remember the league if he decides to leave.
The forward has been linked with Napoli and Manchester United in recent weeks as his contract is set to expire in December.
NBA star Durant attempted to acquire D.C. United stake
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant attempted to acquire an ownership stake in D.C. United, according to the Athletic.
Durant, from the D.C. area, looked to purchase a minority share in the club on two different occasions.
While a potential deal with D.C. United is "dead", the report states that Durant could look to buy a piece of a different MLS franchise.
Willian plans to stay in Europe as contract winds down
Willian plans to remain in Europe if he were to leave Chelsea as his contract heads towards its final months.
The winger has been linked to Barcelona, and he admitted that there is a market for him to stay in Europe should he and Chelsea not come to terms.
Man United and Barca eye Inter's Martinez
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez may have a release clause of €111 million ($123m/£96m), but that will not deter Manchester United and Barcelona, who are both interested in the 22-year-old according to FC Inter News.
International team-mate Lionel Messi has endorsed the deal from the Barcelona side, while Man United have Martinez at the top of their list of striker transfer targets along with Erling Haaland.
West Ham sign striker
West Ham have signed former Manchester United youth player, Ademipo ‘Mipo’ Odubeko.
The forward, who scored 35 goals in the youth teams in Manchester, has also represented the Republic of Ireland at international youth level.
The 17-year-old will initially join West Ham's academy, representing the U18s.
Ozil could leave Gunners for MLS
MLS is a likely destination but Mesut Ozil will not hand in a transfer request.
The Arsenal midfielder is struggling to fit in under Unai Emery and is open to a move to Major League Soccer, according to Bleacher Report.
Their source believes the 31-year-old does not want to move away from Arsenal, but if the relationship with Emery does not improve, and he remains out of the team, then he will be forced into making a decision on his future.
"It is not as simple as just walking away because that is not what he wants to do," the report states.
"There has to be a chance that Emery is gone before he is."
Carlos Vela open to Barcelona move
Vela revealed he almost joined Barcelona last January and would be open to loan deal in 2020.
The striker has taken Major League Soccer by storm in 2019, scoring 36 goals in 32 appearances. Last night he helped LAFC win their conference semi-final against LA Galaxy in the El Trafico derby.
Speaking to the New York Times, he said he would be open to a move to Barcelona this January.
“Who could say no to playing with Messi for four months and then come back to L.A.?" he said.
“Enjoy, learn and then come back home."
Solskjaer stays shtum on Haaland signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn't be drawn on Manchester United's possible move for his compatriot, Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian striker has been linked with the club following impressive displays in Europe with Salzburg, but the United boss will go down official routes, should he wish to sign the player, rather than doing his transfer business via the media.
Maradona urges Mertens to stay at Napoli
Dries Mertens' goals against Salzburg this week saw him overtake Deigo Maradona on Napoli's all-time top goalscorers list, and the great man himself has had his say.
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Maradona said he was pleased the Belgian broke his record, and wants him to stay at the club beyond his current contract which expires at the end of the season.
"For me, it wasn’t a disappointment," he said. "I applauded Mertens when he scored, I thought about Napoli and certainly not myself.
"I’d like to do something so Mertens doesn’t leave Napoli. It’s right for a professional to always look for a better salary, but it’s also true that in no other corner of the world would he feel loved, respected, pampered and important like he does in Naples."
Barca scout Brazilian stars
Barcelona scouts were in Brazil to take in the Copa Libertadores semi-final between Flamengo and Gremio, with Rodrigo Caio and Everton the focus of their attention.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions sent scout Ramon Planes to watch the game in which Flamengo progressed to the final. Caio managed to get his name on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win.
Everton, 23, was one of Brazil's star players in the Copa America this summer and has interested a number of sides across Europe.
Inter in for Muller with Man United
Reports yesterday suggested Manchester United will make a move for Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller in January, but Kicker reveal they will face competition for the German's signature from Inter Milan.
The report states the Serie A club have already made inquiries about the 30-year-old forward and will make a formal offer when the transfer window opens.
Roma line up Rodwell alternative
Roma have a backup plan for Jack Rodwell in the shape of Marcel Buchel, should the Englishman fail to pass a medical in Rome today, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Both midfielders are 28 years old and currently free agents, and the Serie A side will carry out "thorough medical examinations" before making a decision.
Rodwell last played for Blackburn in the Championship, but was released at the end of last season and has been without a club since.
Mandzukic lowers demands ahead of Man United move
Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic is closer to joining after agreeing to lower his wage demands.
Italian outlet Tuttosport report that the 33-year-old Juventus striker will move in January, having not appeared for the Serie A champions this season.
The Croatian has long been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, and would provide an experienced option in attack.
Two more want Werder star Rashica
Schalke and RB Leipzig have joined the queue of teams interested in Werder Bremen's Kosovan international Milot Rashica, according to Sport Bild.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the standout players in Bremen since joining from Vitesse in 2018.
Scholes: Man United need three signings
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes the club need three signings as they look to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Red Devils need creativity in midfield in front of the defence and behind the strikers according to the pundit, and also a new No 9 to finish the chances.
Monaco sign teenage keeper
Gabriel Pereira has signed a three-year deal with Monaco, the club has confirmed.
The 17-year-old has represented Brazil at U15 and U17 level and is excited about his move to France.
"I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco, a big club in the French Championship," Pereira said.
"This is a new adventure for me, I will do my best to progress and give back to the club the confidence shown in me."
Emery: Too soon to make Ceballos call
Arsenal coach Unai Emery admits it's too soon to make a call on whether to sign Dani Ceballos permanently.
The Real Madrid playmaker is on loan at the Gunners and despite failing to truly impress, reports have suggested Emery is already keen to sign him - a claim the manager disputed on Thursday.
“I think it is very soon to say that," Emery said when asked about signing Ceballos.
“Ceballos is doing great things here, he is playing regularly. Of course I know he has a lot of potential and I think this is just the beginning."
Insigne's relationship with Ancelotti back on track
Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has looked to rebuild his relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti in the wake of being benched in September.
The two have reportedly clashed in training previously but Insigne insists they are no longer at odds.
"I have had some disagreements with the coach but it is all water under the bridge, I respect him a lot," Insigne said.
"He is a great coach who has always given me confidence and made me feel important. I was wrong in some attitudes I took, I apologised and we cleared things up."
Barcelona eyeing Valencia director
Barcelona want to sign Valencia general director Mateu Alemany, reports RAC1.
Alemany has allegedly fallen out with Valencia's owner and is attempting to get out of a clause that prevents him joining another La Liga club.
Should he link up with Barca, Alemany would likely be handed a position to influence the club's squad.
Welbeck to miss 'months' with injury
Watford striker Danny Welbeck is poised to be ruled out of action for months and not weeks, according to coach Quique Sanchez Flores.
The former Manchester United attacker picked up a hamstring injury on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
"Bad news about Danny Welbeck," Flores said on Thursday. "We need to check a little bit more what happened [to him] in the next couple of weeks. It is a hamstring injury.
"I have no idea how long he will be out but it's for a long time. It will be months rather than weeks."
Rodwell set for Roma medical
Free agent Jack Rodwell is close to sealing his shock move to Roma, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The former Manchester City midfielder is reportedly already in Italy and could sign a contract on Friday once he passes his medical.
A number of injuries in midfield for Roma have seen Rodwell handed a surprise career lifeline.
Benfica interested in Antuna
Mexico national team winger Uriel Antuna has interest from Benfica.
The 22-year-old is currently with the LA Galaxy on loan from Manchester City and has recently agreed to a new contract with the Premier League side.
Another loan looms however with Benfica and another MLS stint now on the cards.
Tevez's Boca future in doubt
Carlos Tevez's glittering Boca Juniors career may be entering its final months, according to Clarin.
The forward is an idol at the Bombonera for his exploits across three separate spells with the Buenos Aires giants.
But his contract expires in December, and while the 35-year-old is keen to renew there is no guarantee he will receive a new contract, particularly with Boca's presidential elections less than two months away.
Chelsea scouts watch Milinkovic-Savic
Chelsea scouts were present in Glasgow on Thursday to watch Lazio defender Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to TuttoMercato.
The Serbia international is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, although he did not enjoy the best of evenings as Celtic downed Lazio 2-1 at Parkhead.
Zlatan's Inter move stalls over 'Raiola factor'
The agent is not a popular figure around San Siro
Talks between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter have stalled over the presence of agent Mino Raiola, according to CalcioMercato.
The Los Angeles Galaxy star has been widely tipped to make a return to Italy in 2020, with Inter one of the sides looking to seal his signature.
But the poor relationship between the Nerazzurri and Raiola poses a problem, while Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is also unconvinced his side needs more firepower in attack.
Chelsea line up Werner and Wilson bids
The Blues want to bolster their attack
Chelsea hope to re-enter the transfer market with two signings in January, according to the Sun.
The Blues are currently banned from signing players, but are confident that the suspension will be lifted in time for the winter window.
Should they be cleared, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson are their top targets to bolster Frank Lampard's strikeforce.