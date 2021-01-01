Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool and Chelsea keeping an eye on Coman situation

Dybala close to new Juve deal
Paulo Dybala is close to signing a new deal at Juventus, reports TyC Sports.
Dybala's new deal will run through 2026 once finalised, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.
Solskjaer pushing for new Lingard deal
Manchester United are in direct contact with Jesse Lingard and his father since weeks - still hoping to extend his contract after opening proposal not accepted. Solskjaer is pushing directly with the player. 🔴🏴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2021
He’s in the ‘contracts list’ with Bruno, Pogba and Shaw. pic.twitter.com/8XPDlmY9xF
Bayern chasing USMNT star Pepi
Bayern Munich are one of several teams in for U.S. men's national team striker RIcardo Pepi, according to Jaime Ojeda.
Pepi has previously been linked with clubs in Serie A, while his FC Dallas team-mate Justin Che has also been linked with a permanent move to Bayern after previously joining the club on loan.
The young striker shined for the U.S. in World Cup qualifiers, scoring on his debut.
Liverpool and Chelsea keeping an eye on Coman (Mirror)
The Bayern forward's status at the club has become uncertain
Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Kinglsey Coman, reports the Mirror.
Coman has a contract with Bayern until 2023, but has been tipped to leave the club at some point soon in search of a club where he can play a bigger role.
The winger is currently out as he battles a minor cardiac arrhythmia, which has caused him to struggle with a shortness of breath.
Man Utd to make Pogba highest-paid Premier League player ever
Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.
According to the Express, Man Utd are set to offer Pogba a four-year deal which would see him earn around £400,000 a week.
The club is desperate to keep Pogba and is willing to sell several players in January to finance a new contract.
FC Dallas sacks Gonzalez
FC Dallas has relieved Luchi Gonzalez of his head coaching duties.— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 19, 2021
Full story: https://t.co/wEvu4TEvGB pic.twitter.com/Zdlh5EWddE