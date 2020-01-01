Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG and Inter agree €50m Icardi deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty

Kompany rejects offer to return to Man City

2020-05-29T22:34:26Z

Vincent Kompany has turned down the opportunity to return to Manchester City, The Daily Mail reports.

The former captain left City to join Anderlecht as player-manager last summer but he held talks with the Premier League side over a move back.

He has decided to remain at the Belgian outfit, however.

AC Milan eye Celtic star Ajer

2020-05-29T22:28:09Z

AC Milan have made Kristoffer Ajer a top target to strengthen their defence, Calciomercato.it says.

The Rossoneri are looking for a suitable partner for Alessio Romagnoli and see the Celtic star as an option, but they face competition from Premier League side Leicester.

Crystal Palace to move for free Loader

2020-05-29T22:20:15Z

Crystal Palace have set their sights on 19-year-old Reading forward Danny Loader, The Daily Mail claims.

The England Under 20 international can leave the Championship outfit for free this summer and Palace are considering offering him a deal, while Leeds and Swansea are also interested.

PSG make €60m Milinkovic-Savic bid

2020-05-29T22:14:58Z

Lazio expected to reject initial offer

Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer worth €60 million (£54m/$67m) for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Le 10 Sport claims they have advanced on their interest in the 25-year-old Serbia international but Lazio are expected to knock the bid back as it falls €10m (£9m/$11m) short of their asking price.

Icardi to join PSG in €50m deal

2020-05-29T22:13:04Z

French champions agree fee with Inter

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have reached an agreement over the transfer of Mauro Icardi, Sky Sport in Italy reports.

The French champions will pay €50 million plus €7m in bonuses for the Argentine striker, who scored 20 goals in 31 appearances since joining on loan from the Italian outfit last year.

Icardi had already agreed personal terms with PSG.