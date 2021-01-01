Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus float Ronaldo-Pogba swap to Man Utd

Saints eye Christie
Southampton are keen on Celtic forward Ryan Christie, reports the Sun.
The Scotland international is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and has so far refused to sign a new deal, meaning Celtic may be forced to cash-in this summer or risk him leaving on a free transfer next year.
Southampton are expected to watch Christie in action at Euro 2020 before deciding whether to step up their interest.
Silva agrees Chelsea deal
Chelsea are set to announce that defender Thiago Silva has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the 36-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, agreed fresh terms several weeks ago and all that is left is the official announcment.
Despite tying Silva down to a new deal Chelsea are still considering whether to bring in another centre-back and are currently scouring the market.
City open to Nmecha offers
Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for youngster Lukas Nmecha this summer as they look to raise funds to partly offset big-money moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.
The Mail reports that Pep Guardiola's side are looking for around £7 million ($9.9m) for the 22-year-old, who has impressed at Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht this season.
Nmecha was one of 20 City players out on loan last season and the club will look to move a handful of those on permanently this summer as they plot a £200m ($284m) move for Kane and Grealish.
Xhaka proud of Mourinho interest
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says he is proud to have attracted admiring glances from Jose Mourinho amid Roma's interest in trying to sign him.
Despite playing an important role at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, the Switzerland international could be on his way out of London this summer.
He has just two years left on his contract and there have been no negotiations with the Gunners over a new deal.
Dardai to stay at Hertha Berlin
Timor to leave Getafe for Valencia
Valencia are after Getafe midfielder David Timor, says Marca.
The former Valencia player could be on his way back to the club to reunite with Jose Bordalas, who recently joined the Mestalla club from Getafe.
Pochettino tells PSG he wants to leave amid Madrid interest
Goal can confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club.
Real Madrid and Tottenham are interested in hiring him this summer.
Sevilla target Joselu
Alaves star Joselu has become one of Sevilla's top priorities for the summer transfer window.
According to Marca Sevilla believe the 31-year-old suits Julen Lopetegui's playing style and would be a welcome addition to the squad with Luuk de Jong listening to offers from elsewhere.
Araujo eager to extend stay at Barca
Ronald Araujo has outlined his desire to extend his stay at Barcelona, admitting that he hopes to remain at Camp Nou for "many years".
Araujo signed for Barca from Uruguayan outfit Boston River for just €2 million in 2018, and made his senior debut a year later in a 4-0 La Liga victory against Sevilla.
The 22-year-old stepped up to first-team level permanently following Ronald Koeman's appointment as head coach last summer and enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, but he is now approaching the final two years of his contract.
Juve get to work on securing Dybala's long-term future
Goal has learned that Paulo Dybala is set for fresh contract talks at Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri eager to secure the forward's long-term future after returning to Turin.
Dybala, whose current contract is due to expire in June 2022, is being heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window.
It has been suggested that Juve will look to cash in on the Argentine before he becomes a free agent, but Allegri is determined to keep hold of him as he prepares for his second spell in charge.
Returning Juve boss Allegri gives green light to Calhanoglu move
Returning Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has given the green light for the club to move for Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old is set to leave San Siro as a free agent this summer, with the Rossoneri having yet to reach an agreement with his representatives over a contract renewal.
Liverpool have also been linked with Calhanoglu, but Juve are now expected to win the race for his signature.
Man Utd prefer Sancho to Kane coup
Manchester United would prefer to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to Tottenham's Harry Kane - according to The Daily Mail.
The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Kane, who is thought to be ready to leave Spurs this summer, but they plan to keep faith with Edinson Cavani for another season before moving for BVB forward Erling Haaland.
Sancho is United's priority target, and a cut-price deal could be arranged with Dortmund set to listen to offers below £100 million ($142m) for a prized asset.
Lille set to win race for Championship duo Danjuma & Olise
Lille are set to win the race for Championship duo Arnaut Danjuma and Michael Olise - according to TEAMtalk.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds United are also chasing Reading's Olise, along with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Bournemouth winger Danjuma, meanwhile, has been linked with Brighton, Southampton, West Ham, Watford and Wolves, but Lille are now in pole position to sign both players.
Newcastle not planning to re-sign Willems
Newcastle United are not planning to re-sign Jetro Willems this summer - according to Football Insider.
It has been reported that the Magpies squad are eager to see the 27-year-old return, but club officials are not interested in bringing in a new left-back ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
Willems, who was released by Eintracht Frankfurt last week, spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Newcastle.
Aguero to undergo Barca medical
Tottenham target Gabriel Jesus (The Daily Star)
Brazilian touted for Spurs switch
Tottenham have identified Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as a transfer target - according to The Daily Star.
City value the Brazilian at around £70 million ($99m), with Spurs open to the prospect of his inclusion in any deal which might see Harry Kane move to Etihad Stadium this summer.
Jesus, who only has two years left on his current deal at City, scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for the club this season.
Southampton set to reignite interest in Everton's Davies
Southampton are planning to reignite their interest in Everton midfielder Tom Davies - according to Football Insider.
The Saints tried and failed to sign the 22-year-old last year, but will test the Toffees' resolve once again this summer.
Davies only has two years remaining on his current contract and Everton have yet to offer him an extension.
Ajax interested in Bergwijn
Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is the subject of interest from Ajax - according to De Telegraaf.
The Dutch outfit are preparing to launch an opening bid of £12 million for the 23-year-old, who is tied to Spurs until 2025.
Bergwijn only featured in 21 games for Tottenham in 2020-21 and was subsequently left out of the Netherlands Euro 2020 squad.
Kante in line for new Chelsea deal after CL masterclass
Marseille plotting Guendouzi swoop
Marseille are plotting a summer swoop for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi - according to Foot Mercato.
Jorge Sampaoli wants to lure the Frenchman, who began his career at Lorient, back to Ligue 1 when the market reopens.
Guendouzi has a year left on his contract at Arsenal, but spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Hertha Berlin.
Hakimi touted for PSG switch
Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi is being touted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain - as L'Equipe reports.
The Nerazzurri are resigned to losing the 22-year-old and have already lined up a replacement in the form of Lens defender Jonathan Clauss.
Hakimi, who helped Inter when their first Serie A crown in 11 years this season, is under contract at San Siro until 2025.
Leeds-linked Yokuslu wants Premier League stay
Okay Yokuslu suffered relegation out of the Premier League with West Brom in 2020-21, but the Turkey international hopes to be back in the English top-flight next season amid talk of interest being shown from Leeds United.
The 27-year-old midfielder remains tied to a contract at Celta Vigo, but his parent club allowed him to head for England in February when making a switch to The Hawthorns.
He took in 16 appearances as Sam Allardyce failed to steer the Baggies to safety, but his reputation was enhanced and speculation is suggesting that another move could be on the cards in the summer transfer window - potentially to link up with Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.
Tuchel in talks over new contract
Goal can confirm that Thomas Tuchel is set for a new contract through at least 2023 after helping Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.
The Blues became European champions for the second time thanks to a Kai Havertz strike, and have quickly secured the future of the manager who masterminded the success.
Al-Hilal decide on next manager
Chelsea hero Havertz dismisses price tag question
Chelsea goalscorer Kai Havertz said he didn't "give a f*ck" about his price tag after scoring a Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City on Saturday.
Abraham UCL snub may signal end of Chelsea career
If it wasn't already clear that Thomas Tuchel does not have forward Tammy Abraham in his immediate plans, then his omission from Chelsea's 23-man Champions League squad should make his status even more obvious.
Though he's scored 12 goals this season, Abraham has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel in recent months, having played just 17 minutes since the start of March.
Pedrinho to leave Benfica
ESPN has reported that Pedrinho will likely leave Benfica for Shakhtar Donetsk, with talks now in an advanced stage.
The Brazilian from Corinthians never made much of a mark in Portugal, but the 23-year-old attacking midfielder still has plenty of time to develop into a star in the right setting.
Lazio trying to sign Boateng
Lazio are in talks to sign free agent Jerome Boateng after his release from Bayern Munich, says Tuttomercatoweb.
The centre-back has won just about every possible trophy in his career, but he was no longer in the Barvarians' plans at 32 years old. A move to Italy, where older centre-backs have historically thrived, could prove a sensible switch.
Hughes & Bowen interested in Celtic
Real Madrid door always open to Zidane
Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane remain on positive terms, according to Marca, and the club would always welcome him back to their dugout if he desires a return.
Zidane announced this past week that he was leaving the Spanish organisation following a season in which they fell just short of winning La Liga. It's unclear when he might want to return to a managerial role.
Emerson won't back down from Barca competition
Emerson Royal is not afraid of strong competition at full-back at Barcelona and remains ready to see out his contract despite Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo being among the players currently occupying wide defensive spots.
"I know that Barcelona has spoken with Betis, where I was playing on loan, to let them know that they want to get me back," he told reporters (via SPORT). "My loan ends at the end of this season, therefore, as of July 1, I am a Barcelona player, and I wish myself It is none other than to fulfil the three years that I have signed.
"For me it is a dream to play for Barcelona."
Juve float Ronaldo-Pogba swap to Man Utd (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Ronaldo's return would involve Pogba, who is eight years younger than the Portugal forward
Juventus would consider swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for Paul Pogba, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
Manchester United have often been reported as a possible landing spot for Ronaldo as they have benefitted greatly from Edinson Cavani's influence on younger team-mates, and could look to add even more veteran star power to their attack.
However, Pogba is significantly younger than Ronaldo and after a rough patch last fall has once again become a huge part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans. Letting him go in the prime of his career, then, would be seen as a rather stunning development.